34°
News

What's been stinging us at our beaches?

Cathy Adams
| 12th Jan 2017 3:01 PM
Moon jellyfish at Airforce Beach in Evans Head.
Moon jellyfish at Airforce Beach in Evans Head. Susanna Freymark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE are all aware of how dangerous sharks in the surf can be, but with nets and drones to protect us from them, what other nasties lurk in the water that pose a risk to the unwary swimmer?

According to figures just released by NSW Ambulance, there were a few things causing problems for North Coast beach-goers.

NSW Ambulance data shows that between September 1, 2013, and December 31, 2016, paramedics attended 325 incidents across NSW involving patients injured by marine life. (Figures representing calls to NSW Ambulance Triple Zero (000) ).

Of the 169 blue bottle stings, the North Coast had the greatest number recorded, with 52 cases, followed by north Sydney with 43 and the Illawarra with 26.

There were 116 cases involving stingrays across NSW, - the North Coast recorded 26 cases, second to the south Sydney area with 29 cases.

Of the 14 cases in NSW involving jellyfish, eight were recorded in the North Coast sector, and one of the six octopus incidents was recorded here.

At the extreme end, paramedics were called to 20 incidents in NSW involving sharks, ranging from minor injuries to fatalities. Eleven incidents occurred on the North Coast followed by the Illawarra with four.

The figures show that ocean stings peak in January and February.

Yesterday, The Northern Star reported Ballina was experiencing an invasion of bluebottles.

NSW Ambulance Paramedic Matt Burke said blue bottles were a part of summer, brought in to beaches by north-east winds. He said that while a blue bottle sting could be perceived as relatively minor, such incidents should not be dismissed outright.

"Each individual and each scenario is different. Blue bottle stings can induce a potential anaphylactic or severe reaction in some people, particularly if there is any immune compromise.

"But it doesn't have to be only anaphylaxis. If you get a series of stings or if you get stung around the airway, you can get some swelling and some possible airway compromise."

He advised that due to the variety of effects that some of these bites and stings may have, it is important to remove the affected person from the water or potential danger where possible.

"Basic first aid and life support measures should be applied where appropriate and Triple Zero (000) contacted."

Mr Burke said the best treatment for blue bottle stings and sting rays was hot water.

"The water must be as hot as you can handle. The heat kills the protein in the sting of marine animals," he said.

Paramedics further advise the following first aid tips:

Bluebottles/non-tropical jellyfish:

. Rinse area with seawater to remove any remaining stings. If possible, place in hot water, no hotter than the patient can comfortably tolerate.

Stingrays, barbed marine creatures:

. If possible, place in hot water, no hotter than the patient can comfortably tolerate;

. Control any bleeding

. If the barb is embedded, do not remove it.

Blue-ringed octopus:

. Treat the same as a snake bite by applying a pressure immobilisation bandage.

Limb injuries:

. Partially severed limb - Control any bleeding by applying direct pressure. Protect the limb as much as possible from dirt and further damage.

. Severed limb - keep the severed part dry, wrapped and cold. If possible, place the part in a dry, sealed plastic bag and then place within another bag filled with cool water. Do not place part in direct contact with water as this will damage the tissue. Do not place the part in direct contact with ice as freezing kills the tissue.

Bleeding:

. Control bleeding by applying direct pressure.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ambulance bites northern rivers environment ocean shark attacks stings

Woman punched after baby's cries

Woman punched after baby's cries

An Ilarwil man who punched his partner in the face after arguing over a crying baby has been placed on a good behaviour bond

Jimeoin is back in Yamba just for laughs

jimeoin

Irish funny man to get Yamba a ribbing tonight

Awards stack up for Foley

Bachelor of Engineering Technology graduate Mitchell Foley and Engineering course coordinator Rex Glencross-Grant in UNE's engineering shop. Mr Foley was nominated as a Pearson 2016 Student of the Year.

Former Grafton High student nominated for prestigious award

Yamba to take a trip to Hawaii

Aloha B aby brings to sounds of Hawaii to Yamba next weekend.

Yamba gets taste of Polynesian paradise

Local Partners

Deb going the distance to support our community

The Lower Clarence Relay For Life is fast approaching with only a matter of months until the community takes part in the fight against cancer on March 18-19

Stories and iPad fun at the library

The Sir Earle Page Library and Education Centre in Grafton will have a dress-up with a firefighters theme on January 19.

Book in to keep the kids entertained

Jimeoin is back in Yamba just for laughs

jimeoin

Irish funny man to get Yamba a ribbing tonight

5 things to do this weekend

The popular annual Maclean MacMarkets are on Saturday.

Markets, music and more

Sigrid's blooming passion for painting

LUSH LIFE: Sigrid Patterson with one of her recent works, Show Peony (acrylic on canvas).

Inspired by big, bold blooms

Yamba to take a trip to Hawaii

Yamba to take a trip to Hawaii

Aloha Baby leads the Hawaiian charge of entertainment set for Cafe Leche

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Band brings specs appeal to Yamba's Pacific Hotel

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT: Newcastle's New Black Shades head to Yamba this weekend.

Shades of summer

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

King of Margaritaville to rule over Bluesfest

American legend Jimmy Buffet joins the stellar 2017 Bluesfest line-up.

Jimmy Buffet joins the Bluesfest line-up

Yamba gets dose of genre-busting band

Byron Bay band Hunter & Smoke.

Smokin' hot Sunday afternoon

Perfect For The Small Family!

16 Edgecombe Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 3 3 2 $ 330,000

This affordable three bedroom, two bathroom home is perfect for a small family or first home buyers. Located at Junction Hill this split level house will suit your...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

Large Family Home, Priced To Go!

3 Swamp Street, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $449,500

With motivated vendors, don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This large 4 bedroom, double garage, split tri level brick home on 1669m2 (approx.) has a lot...

An Immaculately Presented Home

18 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 3 $455,000

From the minute you step onto 18 Silky Oak Close Lawrence you know you have arrived at a place where time and energy have gone into a home that delivers a little...

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

Upsizing or downsizing this one fits all comers

35 Edinburgh Drive, Townsend 2463

House 4 2 2 $459,000

In the Townsend area 35 Edinburgh Drive would be as big a home as you are likely to see. For those buyers looking to upsize their home in both quality and size...

A New Family Needed

13 Greenfields Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 $ 530,000

If you're looking for a home that has room for a family and a yard with space for storage, play and then some, this has to be on your list. With three separate...

Sitting on top of the world.

142 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 5 2 2 $885,000

You will feel like you have just entered Brooms Heads most desirable position once you inspect 142 Ocean Road. That's because it sits on the highest ridge at...

NEW YEAR&#39;S BREEZE - YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 $419,000

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000 New...

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

The property making a splash with buyers

PICTURE PERFECT: Surrounded by National Park, the isolation of this Sandon house, up for sale, just adds to the appeal.

Sandon getaway a rare find

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!