Lower Clarence advance in Country Plate after trouncing Old Boys

BEAR ON THE PROWL: Lower Clarence strike bowler Brandon "Bear” Honeybrook bowled a tight line against Tamworth Old Boys.

COUNTRY PLATE: Lower Clarence has stormed into the next round of the Country Plate representative competition on the back of a superb effort from their bowling attack.

Lower Clarence looked in trouble after being held to just 9-205 but the bowlers stepped up at Harwood Oval, ripping through Old Boys batting line-up to dismiss the Tamworth side for 119.

The Lower Clarence top order struggled to fire except for a dogged 32 from Harwood opener Darrell Simmons.

After losing Doug Harris (1), Mark Ensbey (10) and Ben McMahon (10) in quick succession the Old Boys were on top with Lower struggling at 4-61.

Enter Brandon Honeybrook who made his intentions clear by smoking the first delivery he faced back past the bowler for four. But even the clean-hitting Honeybrook could only manage a 29 before being caught on the rope.

Lower Clarence were reeling at 6-109 but some powerful hitting from lower-order batsmen Corey Kempshall (43), Hayden McMahon (30) and Daley Durrant (16 not out) lifted the home side to 9-205.

Despite finishing at least 30 runs shy of what was expected, Lower Clarence took to the field with confidence and the bowling attack quickly demonstrated why they are considered genuine threats in the Country Plate competition.

In a sneaky spell before lunch, Honeybrook (4 for 25 off 10 overs) and Harwood veteran Mark Ensbey (1 for 4 off 1) secured the early breakthrough.

Strike seamer and Daley Durrant (1 for 28 off 8) then took charge after the break before Jacob McMahon (1 for 21 off 6) and Ben McMahon (1 for 9 off 2) chipped in with captain Luke Many (2 for 4 off 1.4) coming in to clean up the tail.