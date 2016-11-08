Lower Clarence hit by break-ins

WARMER weather often translates to open windows and doors, something thieves appear to be taking advantage of in the Lower Clarence.

A spate of break and enters in Maclean and Yamba since late September has coincided with the annual rise in temperatures, prompting police to issue a timely reminder to residents about ensuring their belongings are secure.

Grafton duty officer Inspector Jo Reid told The Daily Examiner the majority of incidents were contained to particular streets in both regions.

In Maclean, properties on Rannock Ave, Argyle St, Clyde St and River St have been targeted.

In Yamba, break0ins have been reported at Coonawarra Ct, Cook St, Pilot St and Ocean St among others. Police have also attended break and enters in Harwood.

Insp Reid said most targets were residential, but some vehicle owners and businesses had been affected too.

Last week, Sassafras Past and Pizza was targeted broken into, sometime between 9.30pm on the Monday and 7am the following day. Offender/s entered the premises through a back door and stole the cash register and a sum of money. The register and a small amount of money was later found at the rear of the building.

Insp Reid said police had identified a number of strong leads in relation to the investigation, and were employing a number of different methods in their attempts to apprehend those responsible.

"There's clearly been activity right across the lower river," Insp Reid said.

"With the warmer weather upon us it is certainly attractive for people to leave doors and windows open or unlocked."

"Unfortunately, thieves know this too and they're opportunists so that's what they're looking for.

"We just want people be vigilant and make sure their belongings are secure."

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in their area is asked to phone CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.