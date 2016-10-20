Lower Clarence Quota celebrates anniversary

CHEERS: High tea organiser Dianne Wilson with charter member Jill Brown get ready to celebrate the Lower Clarence Quota club's 25th birthday.

JILL Brown was a member of Lismore Quota when she came to work in Maclean in 1991, and wondered why a town with so many professional women didn't have a service club.

She compiled a list of names, called a meeting and the Lower Clarence Quota Club was formed.

Twenty-five years later she is still a member of the club and is looking forward to celebrating the anniversary with past and present members at a special high tea on Saturday.

Dianne Wilson, who joined the club this year after moving to the area, is among those helping organise the anniversary event.

"I'd finished work and I was looking for something to give back to the community and I thought I'll go along (to the Quota meeting) and see what it's like,” Dianne said.

The high tea will be held at the Roundhouse at Palm Lake resort, and thanks to vintage crockery courtesy of Tea on the Terrace, will provide the full high tea experience, as well as raise money for the local community.

"We are a service club and as we raise the money we give it, and all the money stays within the area,” Jill said.

The club has this year also hosted morning teas, a hearing expo and the annual craft fair while one of its main tasks is providing care bags for the community.

"The care bags are distributed through the women's refuge and church op shops, and is a big thing because it's part of our charter to help women, children, the deaf and hearing and speech impaired,” Jill said.

Cost for the high tea is $25 per head.

Jill, who is one of five VIP charter members already confirmed to attend the event, will this year celebrate 40 years with Quota.

"I have made lasting friendships. All the people I've become friends in Quota with over the years, they're my best friends, we're family” she said.