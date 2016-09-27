Lower Clarence Quota craft fair a cut above

A CUT ABOVE: Jan Armstrong in her studio doing linocut prints will be exhibiting at the annual Quota Craft Fair.

JAN ARMSTRONG went along to last year's Quota Craft Fair and bought a few pieces from the display.

This weekend, she's joining in the fun.

Jan has been producing hand cut cards and linocut prints for the past year, and with a good supply of work, decided to join the exhibitors.

"I joined the linocut U3A group last year," she said.

"I'd quite enjoyed calligraphy and acrylic painting before, and it was something different to try."

Linocut printing takes a piece of lino, and then pieces are carved away, and then pressed onto printmaking paper, and it's the finesse of the work that attracts Jan's attention.

"It suits me to do the fine pieces, my main tool is like a 1mm gouge," she said.

"Every cut matters though, I've more than once thrown a lino away because I've cut something off and I wasn't happy with it."

Jan said the hardest part of the process was coming up with the ideas, but said the U3A linocut group was a great place for inspiration.

"We've got a great teacher, and although it's only a small group, we get together and share ideas and methods," she said.

This year's annual fair is the 13th held by the Lower Clarence Quota club, and the demand for spots meant the exhibiting spots have been filled for many months.

The event will be held on one day this year, on Saturday October 1 at the Yamba Bowling Club from 9am-4pm, and as well as Jan's lino work there is every branch of craft available for people to shop early for Christmas.