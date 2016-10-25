Lower Clarence turning the tide

TOP SCORE: Lower Clarence batsman Doug Harris top scored in the Country Plate round 2 game against Macquarie Hotel with 67.

COUNTRY PLATE: THE Lower Clarence representative cricket team had to shoot down a flying start from Macquarie Hotel in round two of the NSW Country Plate competition at Harwood Oval.

LCCA president Tim McMahon said his team's total of 8/245 was looking shaky when the openers from the Port Macquarie team opened their shoulders from the outset.

"It was a flying start," McMahon said. "They came out and hit it clean from the first ball."

LCCA had to turn to young leg spinner Jacob McMahon and medium pacer Daley Durrant to stem the run flow.

"Ben (McMahon) took the first wicket and then Jacob and Daley took the next seven wickets to fall," McMahon said.

Durrant with 4/38 from 10 overs was the leading wicket taker, but Jacob McMahon's 3-27 was decisive.

"Jacob bowled the bloke causing us all the trouble and the run rate fell back after that," McMahon said.

McMahon said Brandon Honeybrook als bowled well without luck.

"He came and opened up when they were really going for it and got through six overs for 20," he said.

"He didn't get a wicket, but he was getting them through pretty well."

Earlier the LCCA top order overcame quality fast bowling to put on 8/245.

"Nathan Ensbey, 19, and Daryl Simmons, 26, put on 42 against a couple of quick openers, including this bloke of Carroll who had played for Fairfield in Sydney," McMahon said.

The good start allowed first drop Doug Harris to come in and play aggressively to top score in the match with 67.

"Doug's been batting real well this year," McMahon said. "He was in a succession of partnerships with Daryl and Brandon Honeybrook, 21, that took the score to 181 before he was out."

Brothers Ben and Hayden McMahon, with 39 and 30, were able to pile on some quick runs at the end.

The win puts LCCA into the third round where they will play Tamworth Old Boys, featuring Aaron Hazlewood - the brother of Test bowler Josh Hazlewood - at Harwood Oval in two weeks.

Next weekend the LCCA and CRCA representative teams play each other in the North Coast Cricket Council representative competition.

"Three weekends of representative cricket in a row is going to provide a few tests," McMahon said.

Round 2At Harwood Oval, Sunday Toss: Lower Clarencec Carroll b Boxhall 19c Cole b Boxhall 26c Hyde b Badenoch 67c Boxhall b Ward 21c Boxhall b Terrett 39b Badenoch 0n b Hyde 30b Hyde 4not out 1 Extras (nb 2 w 23 b 6 lb 7) 38wickets for 245 Overs: 50 FoW: 1-41(N Ensbey) 2-69(D Simmons) 3-104(B Honeybrook) 4-181(D Harris) 5-181(C Kempshall) 6-234(B McMahon) 7-243(H McMahon) 8-245(L Many) Bowling: Not providedNo batting card provided Extras (nb 1 w 9 b 2 lb 5) 17164 Overs: 35.2H McMahon 3-0-24-0, B Honeybrook 6-1-20-1, B McMahon 3-0-31-1, J McMahon 10-2-27-3, D Durrant 10-0-38-4, C Kempshall 2-0-15-0, D Causley 1.2-0-2-2. Lower Clarence won by 81 runs.