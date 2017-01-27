Lucky escape for trio in highway crash

HARD LESSON: The red Toyota Echo, bearing L Plates, was severely damaged when it crashed into a paddock near the Pacific Highway at Swan Creek on Friday morning.

THREE young women were lucky to escape injury when their car left the Pacific Highway at Swan Creek this morning, crashing through a fence and coming to rest on its wheels in a paddock.

Their Red Toyota Echo, showing L plates, was travelling south when it left the road near the Finlayson's Rd intersection with the Pacific highway at about 9am.

Police said it was too early to say what caused the crash.

Ambulance officers checked the three women for injuries after the crash and released all three.

It appears the car left the road and crashed through a fence travelling about another 60m before coming to a halt. The section of road is 200m from where the two lane section of highway merges into one.

Members of the Ulmarra Rural Fire Service Brigade checked the car, which had extensive front end damage, for fuel leaks and disconnected the battery.

A brigade member said it was likely the fence the car crash through stopped the vehicle from rolling over at the base of the embankment.

Police, NSW State Emergency Service, ambulance and two Rural Fire Service units from Ulmarra and Glenugie attended.

Traffic on the highway was not affected.