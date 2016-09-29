23°
Sport

Luke Douglas ends record-breaking NRL career

Bill North
| 29th Sep 2016 11:39 AM
Titans player Luke Douglas takes the ball forward during the round 14 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Canterbury Bulldogs at CBus Stadium on the Gold Coast, Sunday, June 14, 2015. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Titans player Luke Douglas takes the ball forward during the round 14 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Canterbury Bulldogs at CBus Stadium on the Gold Coast, Sunday, June 14, 2015. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAVE HUNT

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LUKE DOUGLAS has effectively ended his record-breaking NRL career agreeing to a three-year deal with Super League outfit St Helens from next season.

The 30-year-old Yamba product, who helped Scotland reach the quarter-finals of the 2013 World Cup, said he was itching to get over to England and continue his career, according to FoxSports.com.au.

"I'm really looking forward to this new challenge," Douglas said.

"The club has a great profile and stature in the game and I hope to be able to contribute to developing that wonderful culture.

"I am told Saints have the best fans in the game and I can't wait to engage with them. I'm really looking forward to this next chapter in my life."

Photos
View Gallery

Douglas made 263 NRL appearances for Cronulla and the Titans, including his first 215 straight - the NRL record for most consecutive appearances and the most from debut.

His unbroken streak of NRL matches since debut came to an end in controversial circumstances in August 2014 as one of several past and present Sharks players to accept a ban as part of ASADA's investigation into the club's controversial supplements program.

Despite the supplements blemish, Douglas has built an outstanding reputation as a disciplined player on the field and community role model off the field. In 2015 he was crowned the 2015 Ken Stephen Medallist at the Dally M Awards for the NRL's best off-field ambassador, recognising his charitable work to create a connection between the Down Syndrome Association of Queensland and the Gold Coast Titans.

Douglas only made two NRL finals appearances - including in his final match for the Titans in this year's 44-28 qualifying final loss to the Brisbane Broncos on September 9.

His departure continues an exodus on the Gold Coast with David Mead (Brisbane), Nene Macdonald (St George Illawarra) and Josh Hoffman (Parramatta) also heading to new clubs in 2017.

Veteran prop David Shillington has also reportedly been linked with a move to English side Wakefield while Greg Bird faces an uncertain future with the lock under investigation by the NRL Integrity Unit after two separate pub incidents earlier this month, including one reportedly during the buck's party of teammate, former Grafton Ghosts winger Anthony Don. Douglas joins Melbourne Storm centre Ryan Morgan on the list of St Helens recruits for 2017.

"Luke is a dynamic, tough-running front- rower who will bring top level NRL experience to our pack next season," St Helens coach Keiron Cunningham said.

"His leadership will be important to our younger players too and we are delighted to secure his signature for the next three years."

>> C'mon Yamba, let's do the Douglas double

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  gold coast titans, lower clarence magpies, luke douglas, nrl, st helens, yamba

Luke Douglas ends record-breaking NRL career

Luke Douglas ends record-breaking NRL career

GOLD Coast Titans prop forward Luke Douglas will make a switch to English Super League club St Helens next season.

UNITED FRONT: Mayor on ticket of unity

Newly elected Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons

New council leadership team determined to see the region grow

Justice Crew: Grafton to host one of only seven shows

Pop sensations Justice Crew are heading to the Clarence next on Thursday, October 6 o perform their new show It's What We Do.

Justice Crew brings new show to Saraton Theatre

South Grafton unit 'moments away' from going up in flames

WORKING ORDER: Firefighter Julia Parker checks a smoke alarm.

"Without a smoke alarm it could have been a very different result"

Local Partners

Crown lights the way to the festival

The lights on the newly replaced Jacaranda crown on the clocktower are a sign that the festival is not far away.

Clarence Valley Interactive Magpie Evasion Map

Magpie breeding season is here, so look out for swooping magpies over the next couple of months.

One less reason to avoid Kicking The Kilos this spring

Justice Crew: Grafton to host one of only seven shows

Pop sensations Justice Crew are heading to the Clarence next on Thursday, October 6 o perform their new show It's What We Do.

Justice Crew brings new show to Saraton Theatre

Latest deals and offers

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

SIR Cliff Richard has announced he is releasing his 101st album later this year, which features a duet with Elvis Presley.

Justice Crew: Grafton to host one of only seven shows

Pop sensations Justice Crew are heading to the Clarence next on Thursday, October 6 o perform their new show It's What We Do.

Justice Crew brings new show to Saraton Theatre

CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

The 10th annual CMC Rocks festival will be headlined by The Dixie Chicks.

FANS are not happy about festival being pushed back by two weeks.

Kim Kardashian West attacked by man trying to kiss her bottom

Vitalii Sediuk targeted Gigi Hadid last week

Big live acts for a big grand final weekend

Don't miss Canadian songman Harry Manx Thursday night at the Yamba Golf Club.

Enjoy another big weekend of live entertainment

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna posted her own nude selfie on Instagram

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

Jacana Ridge Estate - Last Two Left

Lot 5 and 6/ 32 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Residential Land Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 6 ... From $ 137,500

Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 6 are the last two available blocks left. andbull; Spacious Building/Living...

Last Two Left

Lot 7/ 325 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Residential Land Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 7 ... $132,900

Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 7 are the last two available blocks left. andbull; Spacious Building/Living...

Industrial Land with Bonus

37 Adonus Close, Trenayr 2460

Residential Land A fantastic opportunity presents itself with this industrial property situated in the ... $ 77,000

A fantastic opportunity presents itself with this industrial property situated in the Trenayr Industrial Estate. Located on a 1,895 square meter block and in flood...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

Get It Sold!

3/19 Federation Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Low maintenance and flood-free with a stable tenant in place everything the savvy investor is looking for! Being one of six this fantastic lowset unit consists...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 AUCTION

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

A Quaint Westlawn Gem

10 Elizabeth Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet Westlawn location, this delightful home occupies just under 640sqm of low maintenance, fully fenced, level land. The bathroom and kitchen have...

Lot 83 - 667.6m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 83 Aberdeen Place, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 83 - 667.6m2. Tucked away in the cul de ... $139,000

Agents Comment: Lot 83 - 667.6m2. Tucked away in the cul de sac. Aspect to rear is North West with triangular shape. Small non impactful easement at the front for...

Dream Location

12 Garden Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

If it's all about location, then this is the jackpot, opposite beautiful See Park and only a short stroll to just about everything makes this one perfect. There is...

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction