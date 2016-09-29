Luke Douglas ends record-breaking NRL career

Titans player Luke Douglas takes the ball forward during the round 14 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Canterbury Bulldogs at CBus Stadium on the Gold Coast, Sunday, June 14, 2015. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

LUKE DOUGLAS has effectively ended his record-breaking NRL career agreeing to a three-year deal with Super League outfit St Helens from next season.

The 30-year-old Yamba product, who helped Scotland reach the quarter-finals of the 2013 World Cup, said he was itching to get over to England and continue his career, according to FoxSports.com.au.

"I'm really looking forward to this new challenge," Douglas said.

"The club has a great profile and stature in the game and I hope to be able to contribute to developing that wonderful culture.

"I am told Saints have the best fans in the game and I can't wait to engage with them. I'm really looking forward to this next chapter in my life."

Douglas made 263 NRL appearances for Cronulla and the Titans, including his first 215 straight - the NRL record for most consecutive appearances and the most from debut.

His unbroken streak of NRL matches since debut came to an end in controversial circumstances in August 2014 as one of several past and present Sharks players to accept a ban as part of ASADA's investigation into the club's controversial supplements program.

Despite the supplements blemish, Douglas has built an outstanding reputation as a disciplined player on the field and community role model off the field. In 2015 he was crowned the 2015 Ken Stephen Medallist at the Dally M Awards for the NRL's best off-field ambassador, recognising his charitable work to create a connection between the Down Syndrome Association of Queensland and the Gold Coast Titans.

Douglas only made two NRL finals appearances - including in his final match for the Titans in this year's 44-28 qualifying final loss to the Brisbane Broncos on September 9.

His departure continues an exodus on the Gold Coast with David Mead (Brisbane), Nene Macdonald (St George Illawarra) and Josh Hoffman (Parramatta) also heading to new clubs in 2017.

Veteran prop David Shillington has also reportedly been linked with a move to English side Wakefield while Greg Bird faces an uncertain future with the lock under investigation by the NRL Integrity Unit after two separate pub incidents earlier this month, including one reportedly during the buck's party of teammate, former Grafton Ghosts winger Anthony Don. Douglas joins Melbourne Storm centre Ryan Morgan on the list of St Helens recruits for 2017.

"Luke is a dynamic, tough-running front- rower who will bring top level NRL experience to our pack next season," St Helens coach Keiron Cunningham said.

"His leadership will be important to our younger players too and we are delighted to secure his signature for the next three years."

>> C'mon Yamba, let's do the Douglas double