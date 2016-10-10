32°
News

Lunch a lesson in fine dining

Clair Morton
| 10th Oct 2016 6:02 AM
FRESH AND LOCAL: South Grafton High School hospitality students Jade Allen and Sam Hearfield get a taste of the action at Gate to Plate.
FRESH AND LOCAL: South Grafton High School hospitality students Jade Allen and Sam Hearfield get a taste of the action at Gate to Plate. Jeremy Billett

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"A TRIBUTE to the arts through food” is how the Grafton Regional Gallery Foundation's Rod Watters summed up this year's Gate to Plate.

For others, the eight-course degustation was about bringing together a community, evident in the fact there was not an empty seat in the the Barn at the Grafton Showground.

"The food's delicious, the wine is lovely, and just the amount of people here from the community is great,” Mr Watters said.

"It's lovely to be able to see and talk to so many people here ... it's a lovely community gathering in support of the arts.”

SWEET MUSIC: Gate to Plate guests were treated to soothing tunes from the harp as they dined.
SWEET MUSIC: Gate to Plate guests were treated to soothing tunes from the harp as they dined. Jeremy Billett

Billed as one of the most sought-after long lunches in the state, this year's culinary delights were prepared by highly acclaimed chefs Mark LaBrooy, from Three Blue Ducks, Harvest cafe chef Brett Cameron and Australia's only hatted indigenous chef, Clayton Donovan.

Having becoming somewhat of a regular at Clarence Valley food events, Mr Donovan said it was the abundance of produce that kept him coming back to the region.

"I always get excited about coming to a region, using local food, meeting the producers and farmers,” he said.

"The abundance of foods, produce and native food on the east coast is great. We all gravitate here because of the food and the produce.”

Jeremy Billett

For South Grafton High School hospitality students Sam Hearfield and Jane Allen, their first Gate to Plate experience was both exciting and valuable.

Having spent the past few days polishing cutlery and preparing and waiting tables, they now have real workplace examples to take into their HSC on Friday.

"I like the idea of being a waiter and touching the upper class, so to be able to do that was a good feeling,” Sam said.

"It was good to actually be in control of something and have responsibility, and seeing it pay off so well.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley, food, gate to plate, grafton showground, the barn

Ban for racing going to the dogs?

Ban for racing going to the dogs?

Federal Nationals show support for state colleagues over their opposition to the ban on greyhound racing.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Brothers' veteran sets up for Summers of pain

TURNING BACK THE CLOCK: Brothers' wily veteran Mick Summers dominated the Tucabia-Copmanhurst attack with the bat, scoring 144 in his first match back in full-time cricket.

Summers cashes in and McLaren plays cameo as Brothers bring up 300.

Call for change to Clarence facility

Storm chaser wants better weather radar

Local Partners

The Ageing Ravers dance the day away to get fit

Are you sick of going to the gym? The Ageing Ravers might be the answer for you.

The undead take over Grafton for mental health

Zombies Kathryn and Evalyn Collins, Bawn and Charlie Burke, Benjamyn Collins and Mackenzie Seehan lead the Zombie Walk

Zombies take over Grafton's main street for mental health

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

WILL and Karlie win for their stylish hallway, laundry and powder room in a week where two teams failed to finish.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Singer Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys will release her new album later this year

Kardashian sisters cancel public appearances

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kardashian family axe public appearances

SOLID 7.5% RETURN ON INVESTMENT

5 Think Road, Townsend 2463

1 2 $425,000

HIGHLY MOTIVATED OWNER ! We have the pleasure in offering the freehold sale of this quality built 30m x 15m ( 450 m2 )building set on a level 1,500 m2 block in the...

EXCELLENT LOCATION IN TOWN

22 Woodford Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction

PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED OWNER ! This comfortable older style three bedroom home is set on a flood free 550 m2 corner block in a prime position in...

Comfortable Family Home Centrally Located

170 YAMBA ROAD, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $425,000

Attractive home with light and bright formal lounge and tiled formal dining area that could also be turned into another bedroom or office. The electric kitchen has...

Lifestyle or Invest - Your Choice

6 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 AUCTION

Located on an elevated position with scenic views in South Grafton is a lovely 4 bedroom house that exudes style and character. With close proximity to transport...

ABSORB THE RURAL ATMOSPHERE

3 Stringybark Court, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $350,000

This home defines low maintenance living. Relativity young in age, brick and two out door terraces both landscaped with no grass apart from your font yard. Spend...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 AUCTION

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

Ideal for the Growing Family

12 Gosford Close, Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 $ 365,000

This two storey brick and tile home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac street in the highly sought after Westlawn area. The home has three spacious bedrooms...

Californian Bungalow

34 Through Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Let's get straight down to business If you are a lover of charm and a little tantalised by original features such as pressed metal ceilings, ornate fireplaces and...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.