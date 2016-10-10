Lunch a lesson in fine dining

FRESH AND LOCAL: South Grafton High School hospitality students Jade Allen and Sam Hearfield get a taste of the action at Gate to Plate.

"A TRIBUTE to the arts through food” is how the Grafton Regional Gallery Foundation's Rod Watters summed up this year's Gate to Plate.

For others, the eight-course degustation was about bringing together a community, evident in the fact there was not an empty seat in the the Barn at the Grafton Showground.

"The food's delicious, the wine is lovely, and just the amount of people here from the community is great,” Mr Watters said.

"It's lovely to be able to see and talk to so many people here ... it's a lovely community gathering in support of the arts.”

SWEET MUSIC: Gate to Plate guests were treated to soothing tunes from the harp as they dined. Jeremy Billett

Billed as one of the most sought-after long lunches in the state, this year's culinary delights were prepared by highly acclaimed chefs Mark LaBrooy, from Three Blue Ducks, Harvest cafe chef Brett Cameron and Australia's only hatted indigenous chef, Clayton Donovan.

Having becoming somewhat of a regular at Clarence Valley food events, Mr Donovan said it was the abundance of produce that kept him coming back to the region.

"I always get excited about coming to a region, using local food, meeting the producers and farmers,” he said.

"The abundance of foods, produce and native food on the east coast is great. We all gravitate here because of the food and the produce.”

Jeremy Billett

For South Grafton High School hospitality students Sam Hearfield and Jane Allen, their first Gate to Plate experience was both exciting and valuable.

Having spent the past few days polishing cutlery and preparing and waiting tables, they now have real workplace examples to take into their HSC on Friday.

"I like the idea of being a waiter and touching the upper class, so to be able to do that was a good feeling,” Sam said.

"It was good to actually be in control of something and have responsibility, and seeing it pay off so well.”