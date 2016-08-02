Racism robs Lynette Daley of justice: world media reports

THE INTERNATIONAL media is beginning to look at the Lynette Daley case and why the Australian legal system has taken so long to bring the perpetrators to court.

On December 16 the New York Post ran a story which argued extensively that entrenched racism in the country extended into the legal system and was behind the persistent refusal to bring the two men charged with the 2011 death to court.

The New York Post is one of many United States media organisations which have picked up the tragic story of Lynette Daley's family's fight to bring her justice.

An internet search revealed newspapers and radio stations across the United States have also picked up the story, which originally came from Associated Press.

Ms Daley died after a violent sexual assault on her involving two men, Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris early in the morning of January 27, 2011 on 10 Mile Beach, near Iluka.

Police charged the men over the death, but the NSW Department of Public Prosecutions said it would not bring the case to court.

Later the NSW Coroner found Ms Daley bled to death from the injuries inflicted in the assault and was so intoxicated at the time, she would not have been able to consent to the acts which ultimately killed her. But still the DPP failed to act.

Supplied undated image obtained Thursday, June 23, 2016 of NSW woman Lynette Daley, whose body was found naked and bloodied on Ten Mile Beach in northern NSW in January 2011. Two men, Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris, who were initially charged by police but the DPP chose not to prosecute, have been charged over Daley's death and sexual assault. (AAP Image/Change.org) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY SUPPLIED

It took a 4Corners investigation and public outrage to encourage the DPP to have another look at the evidence and bring the men to court.

Her mother Thelma Davis and step-father Gordon Davis, said the answer was simple.

"The shame of this country is the treatment of Aboriginal people," said Mr Davis in the article.

"If it was two Indigenous people who'd done it to a white girl they'd be in jail."

It was an issue The Daily Examiner covered extensively at the time of the 4Corners investigation.

The Post article went deeper, into Australia's past, quoting the anthropologist W.E.H. Stanner who once dubbed attitudes to race as "the Great Australian Silence."

It also noted Australia's history of claiming Australia as an empty country - terra nullius - despite finding a culture here that had existed for at least 50,000 years.

It plotted the story of Ms Daley from her childhood as a tomboyish, talented athlete, who her mother hoped might one day be an Olympian into alcoholism and promiscuity.

Lynette Daley Court Hearing: Hear from family and see the action as the two men charged with her manslaughter, Adrian Attwater and Paul Manis appeared in Grafton Local Court.

Unable to find comfort in the legal system the article said Ms Daley's family took solace in the belief an eagle nesting near a shrine erected on 10 Mile Beach is her in totem form.

But Mr Davis believes finding justice is his step daughter's best hope.

"We just wait for the justice to prevail. Then she can rest in peace."

The Daily Examiner attempted to contact Mr Davis and Ms Barham for a comment on the article.