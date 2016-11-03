Lynn makes the tough decision on Jaca Thursday

THE competition is often fierce between business houses for the prizes on Jacaranda Thursday, and the judge's judge is often a tough one.

"There's a lot of pressure sometimes,” laughs 2004 Jacaranda Matron of Honour Lynn Turton, who has been entrusted with judging the small staff dress up section.

"There's lots of bribes too. A lot of lollies, but no cash offers unfortunately.”

Lynn made the rounds of the Grafton CBD and said she was looking for how well each of the staff participating.

"And just how original the idea, and how much fun they're having,” she said.

"I have a wonderful day. I feel like I'm really joining in with the spirit of the festival.”