Mackay to unleash first runner from new home stable

FAMILY FEEL: Trainer Brenden Mackay with family Ava Grace Mackay, Megan Bale, Dianne Bale and Judy Clayden at the trainers new headquarters in the Cuban Song lodgings with hopeful galloper Gold For Kev.

RACING: While Grafton trainer Brenden Mackay is relatively new to the horse training ranks, he is anything but new to the racing industry.

Mackay was born into the racing industry with his father Reg Mackay training horses in Ipswich for the better part of four decades.

Mackay cut his teeth at his father's stable, before he set out to hone his craft among some of the best trainers around the country and the world.

He worked under the tutelage of renowned Queensland trainer, the late Bruce McLachlan before taking up a position under Anthony and Bart Cummings for five years.

But then came the move that defined Mackay's future in the industry when he departed Australian shores to work with famed British trainer Martin Pipe.

The 15-time champion racehorse trainer gave Mackay a new insight into the industry and provided a grounding to the boy from Ipswich that he is still grateful for.

"I just learnt so much over there under Martin,” Mackay said. "It was probably the best grounding. I knew that I was going there and I knew of his reputation but I didn't know the magnitude of the stable or how much of a genius the man was.”

After a season-long stint in Norway helping with the set-up of the Norwegian thoroughbred industry, Mackay returned to Australia with a hope of getting his own trainer's licence. But sage advice steered the trainer to the other side of the form book.

"I was thinking about taking up my licence when I got back to Australia but a few of the older boys in the industry told me it would be worth my while to know the form side of things,” he said.

"I went to work for Mark Read in Darwin doing form before then becoming the understudy to the chief Victorian racing form analyst at the time.”

But a yearning for the training side of things would not quell for Mackay and after another extended stint managing horses for famed trainer Les Cowell, the boy from Ipswich got his trainer's licence.

In a twist of fate, Mackay's first winner came from racing stalwart Cliques during the 2014 July Carnival at the Clarence River Jockey Club. The champion mare had become restless as a broodmare and was given one last crack at the track by Mackay.

Now after years of experience around the world, and with a 15-month-old daughter Ava keeping him grounded, Mackay decided it was time to settle down - and what better place than his partner Megan's home town.

"I just love Grafton,” he said. "I trained my first winner here at the Carnival two years ago and it is the perfect place to be.

"It is city class facilities in a country racing environment.”

Now the Mackay family are hoping to celebrate their move to town with a first up win at their new "home” track.

Mackay will have Gold for Kev, one of two horses he has in work at his Cuban Song lodgings, in the NBN News Class 3 Handicap (1425 metres) today.

"If he gets the right run in the race he should be pretty hard to stop,” Mackay said. "We will jump him out and get him to settle nicely in mid-field or slightly worse than that. He is a horse with a big finish.”