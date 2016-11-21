32°
News

Maclean Cane toad success

21st Nov 2016 12:38 AM
Local Maclean residents discuss toading tactics at Maclean lookout ahead of last Fridays toad bust (Photo: Eshana Bragg)
Local Maclean residents discuss toading tactics at Maclean lookout ahead of last Fridays toad bust (Photo: Eshana Bragg)

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

The combined efforts of Landcare volunteers and local Maclean residents in cleaning out over a hundred cane toads from the township on Friday night has been described as a outstanding success.

With 25 volunteer toaders getting gloved and into the hunt for Maclean's toads the night was off to a great start and the icing on the cake was removing 109 cane toads from the local environment.

Wendy Plater from Maclean Landcare was grateful for the efforts of all involved and couldn't believe how many toads were caught.

'They're horrible things. I never thought there'd be so many', she exclaimed as she bagged a toad from the stormwater drain downstream of Roderick Street.

The relatively dry weather seems to have forced most toads to the few remaining areas holding moisture with most toads found on the lower slopes of Maclean Hill in Hoschkes Lane and around a drainage corridor west of Roderick Street and east of the Wherrett Park Sporting Complex.

Toads were targetted on both public and private land during the bust with a dozen or so landowners allowing the toaders access to their properties to check for toads and this was a good news story on its own which hopefully paves the way for even more access in the future in the drive to repel toads from these relatively new grounds.

Some residents that helped out on Friday have already been controlling toads on their land and by raising awareness of the issue in the Maclean community it is hoped that even more residents will take on the fight.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Maclean Cane toad success

Maclean Cane toad success

Volunteer toaders join forces in Maclean to rid area of pest.

Strange Politics: From Wall Street to hat salesman

Coalition backbencher George Christensen may soon be sporting a Make Australia Great Again cap, but in blue. Only time will tell.

From Wall Street to travelling hat salesman

Spiritual Matters: Looking down on God's creation

A high-definition aerial photograph of Grafton, taken in May 2016.

Everybody should see the beauty of the Valley from above

Consolari's good form to propel her through first 1700m race

Olivia Pickering gets a kiss from Consolari, who is runningn at Grafton on Sunday.

Consolari takes on new race on Christmas Cup Day

Local Partners

8 things to do this weekend

Here is a list of 8 things to do this weekend to keep you entertained.

Auxiliary's $5K parting gift for community bus

Helen Hearnshaw and Chris Lynch from the Grafton Nursing Home Auxiliary presented a cheque for over $5000 to the Grafton Community Bus president Peter Dougherty

Grafton Nursing Home Auxiliary folds

GIG GUIDE: Live acts across the Valley

BLUES ROOM: Kevin Borich will play the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club tomorrow night.

What's on the Clarence Valley live music scene this weekend

Mexican metal outfit Kallidad ready to rock Yamba

ONE-OF-A-KIND SOUND: Kallidad is a three-piece fiesta party band from Sydney. They will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Sunday.

Pacific Hotel to pump up the volume this Sunday afternoon

California crew cruise into town

SOUL SOUNDS: Catch Southern Californian outfit Allenworth at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

Allensworth play Yamba this weekend

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

LADY Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain.

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

Angourie Living on Three levels

5 8 BAY STREET, Angourie 2464

Apartment 4 2 1 $729,000

Close to the ocean with views from this three storey townhouse. Built for the family with three bedrooms plus loft bedroom and two bathrooms. The large outdoor...

Motivated Seller

Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $288,000 NEW...

Circumstances have changed and it’s time to sell. Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane Maclean offers everything you would expect from its prime location, close to the hospital...

On the edge of town with river views

21 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $349,500

It's great to offer this property to the market because at this price you get an elevated home, central to Maclean and with a view up the North Arm of the Clarence...

BIG On Space, Position, and Potential

48 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 5 3 2 Auction

Enjoying a northerly aspect to Yamba's Marina and the river this incredibly spacious home captures impressive panoramic views from all living areas while still...

Fish From Your Backyard Here

20 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $810,000

Enjoying one of the rarest of waterfront positions in Yamba this feature filled family home offers buyers the winning rare combination of breathtaking water views...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 295,000

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

2 FLATS RETURNING $310 PER WEEK IN TOTAL

13 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $229,000

Calling all investors, smart first home buyers and or renovators - this is the one. This duplex is full of potential with the option to be returned to a 3-4...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

A Place to Call Home

37 Blanch Parade, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 265,000

Beautifully poised in one of South Grafton's prime flood-free locations this gorgeous property is sadly offered to market by sellers reluctant to see it go.

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000 New...

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!