Maclean Cane toad success

The combined efforts of Landcare volunteers and local Maclean residents in cleaning out over a hundred cane toads from the township on Friday night has been described as a outstanding success.

With 25 volunteer toaders getting gloved and into the hunt for Maclean's toads the night was off to a great start and the icing on the cake was removing 109 cane toads from the local environment.

Wendy Plater from Maclean Landcare was grateful for the efforts of all involved and couldn't believe how many toads were caught.

'They're horrible things. I never thought there'd be so many', she exclaimed as she bagged a toad from the stormwater drain downstream of Roderick Street.

The relatively dry weather seems to have forced most toads to the few remaining areas holding moisture with most toads found on the lower slopes of Maclean Hill in Hoschkes Lane and around a drainage corridor west of Roderick Street and east of the Wherrett Park Sporting Complex.

Toads were targetted on both public and private land during the bust with a dozen or so landowners allowing the toaders access to their properties to check for toads and this was a good news story on its own which hopefully paves the way for even more access in the future in the drive to repel toads from these relatively new grounds.

Some residents that helped out on Friday have already been controlling toads on their land and by raising awareness of the issue in the Maclean community it is hoped that even more residents will take on the fight.