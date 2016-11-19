Maclean crash victim was well-loved larrikin

MEMORIES: Anthony Farlow (centre) in an old photo of Harwood Hawks members. Clockwise from bottom right are his mates Clint Faulkner, Ricky Faulkner, Matt Young, Darrell Faulkner, Danny Young, Mick Young, James Marsh, Anthony, Kevin Hayward, Rob Corbett, Todd Eggins and David Eggins.

MACLEAN man Anthony Farlow has been identified as the victim of this week's tragic fatal crash near Ferry Park.

The 44-year-old was riding his motorcycle on Cameron St early Wednesday morning, when the vehicle was hit by a truck at the Pacific Highway turnoff.

Grafton duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said there appeared to be an issue with his motorcycle, causing it to stop.

"This incident really is the definition of a tragic crash," she said.

Mr Farlow died at the scene.

A previous employee of Big River Sheds and the Harwood Mill, it is believed the 44-year-old was working as a labourer on the Pacific Highway upgrade at the time of his death.

He has been described by locals as well-loved character of Maclean.

On social media, thoughts were with his family and friends, who have not offered a comment at this time.

Long-term friend Danny Young described him as a "very beautiful person" who was extremely passionate about motorcycles.

"He was a fantastic rider, who rode all of his life, and he was a great mate," he said.

"We went right through school together and he spent a lot of time in our house growing up."

Investigations into the crash are continuing, a report will be prepared for the Coroner.