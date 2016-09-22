Maclean High gets their glam on

Maclean High students celebrate the end of year 12 at the formal held at the Yamba Bowling CLub.

MACLEAN High students swapped their uniforms for something more formal as they held their graduation dinner at the Yamba Bowling Club last night.

Nearly 150 students forgot about the three letters that will dominate their next two months for the night as they were presented to their school and families in a ceremony last night.

For the young women, it was a night to show off their best dresses, with all colours on show, while the men - with a few exceptions - rocked a monochrome black suit look.

The night, which the school has held traditionally held before the HSC in term 3, followed a graduation ceremony at the school earlier in the day.