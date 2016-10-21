27°
News

Maclean Indoor Centre should re-open in early November

Tim Howard
| 21st Oct 2016 5:15 PM
Under new management. The Maclean Sports Centre should reopen early in November under the same managers at the Maclean Pool, Valley Pool Services, which has been appointed on an six-month contract.
Under new management. The Maclean Sports Centre should reopen early in November under the same managers at the Maclean Pool, Valley Pool Services, which has been appointed on an six-month contract. JoJo Newby

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE MANAGERS of the Maclean Swimming Pool have added the town's indoor sports centre to their portfolio, at least temporarily.

At Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council meeting it was revealed Valley Pool Services Pty Ltd, which won the contract to operate the swimming pool complex in 2014, was appointed the interim manager of the Maclean Sports Centre.

The council has agreed to pay the the company a retainer of $18,800 for the six-month contract.

It has also allocated $35,000 in the budget to cover the management fee, electricity and maintenance. The general manager will be able to approve a variation of up to 10% in the contract.

An interim manager for the centre became necessary when former lessees McPherson Sport decided against taking up the five-year option on their lease in September.

The centre has been closed since mid September while the council cleans and makes repairs to the building.

The owner of Valley Pool Services, Michelle Irwin, said the centre should re-open in early November.

She said her company would use the six months running the centre to trial the new business model for the centre, before considering if she would put in a tender for the centre when it came up next year.

The council approved a change in the business model to a paid retainer at the meeting.

Ms Irwin said reopening the centre would not come cheaply.

"The building is an empty shell at the moment,” she said. "I will have to bring in equipment from my other operations and install computer systems.”

Ms Irwin said she will be advertising for all the former users of the centre to return to the centre when it reopened.

"We don't have any indication of who used the centre before it closed, but we will be talking to them to get business back to normal.”

Ms Irwin said the new contract won't put any extra strain on her company, which also manages pools at Glenreagh and Orara.

"We have 36 staff, including three trained as PTs (personal trainers),” Ms Irwin said.

"Another of my staff has represented Australia at Futsal, so there is quite a bit of expertise there.”

Valley Pool Services took over the contract of the Maclean Pool in 2014 despite massive public support for long term managers John and Robyn Clarke.

The Maclean Sports Centre's previous lessee, McPherson Sports, was run by Janene McPherson, whose father Ross McPherson ran the Maclean Squash and Fitness Centre.

She said her businesess concentrated on building good relations with the community and local employment.

"We have 12 junior staff from the local area,” she said. "We have training programs for school leavers. We provide a friendly, professional service. That's what we're all about.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Maclean Indoor Centre should re-open in early November

Maclean Indoor Centre should re-open in early November

THE MANAGERS of the Maclean Swimming Pool have added the town's indoor sports centre to their portfolio, at least temporarily.

OPINION: Don't get me started on smashed avocado

Start your day with Smashed avocado, Fetta and a Poached Egg for breakfast.

Owning your own home nothing more than a pipe dream for Gen-Y

History in the making: 90 years at the Saraton

ABOVE: School children line up for the opening of the theatre in 1926. ABOVE LEFT: The Saraton Theatre covered by floodwaters in 1956, one of the many occasions it was inundated. FAR LEFT: Workers stand on the original brickwork of the Saraton theatre in 1926.

How grand theatre vision of two Greek brothers came to fruition

Scene set for explosive racing in revamped 9-Hour G-Bomb

First on his bike was Michael Brown at the 2014 G-Bomb Mountain Bike Race held in the Bom Bom State Forest.November 8, 2014Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner

More than 250 riders heading to the forest for annual G-Bomb.

Local Partners

Meet the faces behind the highway upgrade: PT I

MEET communications advisor Colleen Catterson in the first part of the DEX's new series introducing people who have moved to the region due to the highway.

Council wants your opinion on proposed special rate rise

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

SRV decision won't be made until community has its say

Scene set for explosive racing in revamped 9-Hour G-Bomb

First on his bike was Michael Brown at the 2014 G-Bomb Mountain Bike Race held in the Bom Bom State Forest.November 8, 2014Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner

More than 250 riders heading to the forest for annual G-Bomb.

The Saraton: More than just a picture theatre

Iconic theatre still lighting up lives 90 years on

9 Things To Do this weekend

TAKING TO THE WATER: Paddlers kick off the third stage in last year's Clarence 100.

Paddlers on the river from Copmanhurst to Yamba

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

SELMA Blair has claimed her bizarre outburst on a flight earlier this year was due to a "psychotic blackout".

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

Bob Dylan has finally acknowledged his Nobel Prize win

WATCH: Trailer for Jackman's final Wolverine film released

First trailer for the last Wolverine film with Hugh Jackman.

Thrilling trailer promises a dark, dystopian finale for Wolverine

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

The blurry footage shows three men on bikes and two on foot

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

SHE claims Carrey exposed White to herpes, chlamydia, Hepatitis A

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

SOLD PRIOR TO MARKETING!

23 BAILLIES ROAD, Copmanhurst 2460

House 4 2 4 Sold $0

Call Terry for any information.

LOWSET DUPLEX RETURNING $310 PER WEEK

13 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $229,000

Calling all investors, smart first home buyers and or renovators - this is the one. This duplex is full of potential with the option to be returned to a 3-4...

Perfect blend of the old and the new

3 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 2 $410,000

If there is one sure fire winning combination in real estate it is "style" and "position". This home has both these aspects in spades. What a fabulous blend of old...

Where the Right Aspect and a Great View Meet

14 Dunoon Crescent, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $347,000

This might just be the real estate recipe you have been waiting for! The ingredients certainly sound tasty! The major ingredient is an excellent position in town...

SOAK UP THE VIEWS

12 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $370,000

Built in the days of hardwood timber framing and floorboards this elevated brick home is set upon a 589sqm (approx) allotment in a prime position with beautiful...

CONTEMPORARY COTTAGE ON ALICE

116 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 FASTRAK

A gorgeous, modern, country styled cottage - packed with charm. The beautiful landscaped gardens add enormously to the aurora of this property, planted right next...

BROADRIDGE HOMESTEAD

4666 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

House 5 4 22 $695,000

HEALTH FORCES SALE - MUST SELL ! This immaculately presented five bedroom homestead offers quality living at it`s best and includes a one bedroom granny flat /...

Excellent Home - Excellent Location

3 Eliza Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $579,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are delighted to be appointed as the exclusive marketing agents for this quality well maintained family home. Positioned in a quiet...

Great sized block-Close to the beach

6 Daphne Court Wooli, Wooli 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $265000

IAt the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful village of Wooli sits this beachside block which is only minutes to 'one-tree beach access'. This 834m2 vacant...

CERTAINLY BANG FOR YOUR BUCK!

22 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 11 $399,000

As suburbia gets more and more dense there is absolutely no denying a large percentage of the 2460 market are looking for larger allotments. Waterview Heights is...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market