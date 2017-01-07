27°
Maclean Lions rescue the MacMarkets

Tim Howard
| 7th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
IMPORTANT STEPS: The Maclean and District Pipe Band keeping the shoppers entertained during last year's Maclean MacMarkets. Stalls will be spread over a larger area in River St this year.
IMPORTANT STEPS: The Maclean and District Pipe Band keeping the shoppers entertained during last year's Maclean MacMarkets. Stalls will be spread over a larger area in River St this year.

THE INTERVENTION of the Maclean Lions Club has saved the town's popular annual MacMarkets from possible failure, says event founder John Riggall.

The 2017 MacMarkets at the weekend will be under the management of Maclean Lions Club after the first four of the highly successful street markets were managed by the Maclean Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Riggall said it was important there was continuity in the event.

"The chamber struck some problems with it and were saying they didn't feel they would be able to run it this year,” he said.

"Luckily there were a few people who recognised the there was a need to keep it going every year or there was the chance it would die.

"When Laurie (Maclean Lions Club president Laurie Fitzpatrick) stepped in the chamber and the Lions Club were able to work together to get the event happening.”

Mr Riggall said the change was a positive development for the MacMarkets, bringing the event back to the community.

"It's proved to be more successful than when we started and it looks to be bigger again this year,” he said.

He said the stalls would extend further down River St around in front of the Spar Supermarket.

Mr Riggall said while the Lions do exceptional work in the community the guidelines for the MacMarkets ensure the event "nearly runs itself”.

"The newspapers and radio do a fantastic job promoting the event,” he said.

Mr Riggall said health problems and recent surgery have held back his involvement in this year's event.

Lions president Laurie Fitzpatrick agreed with Mr Riggall's assessment of the planning for the event.

"The chamber of commerce has done most of the legwork, we're putting into operation basically what has been planned,” he said.

"We've extended down towards O'Halloran Motors so we can allow more space between stalls and incorporate additional attractions,” he said.

"We're going to have a free jumping castle and merry-go-round for the children and this year the Grafton Vintage Car Club's display is going to be on the Promenade, or what they used to call the Boulevard.”

Mr Fitzpatrick said the Lions had updated the advertising strategy by putting up banners and posters around the streets and local caravan parks to make visitors more aware of the event.

Grafton Daily Examiner
