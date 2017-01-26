Maclean rolls up to billy carts

Peter Reid gets his nose in front of Spud Anderson on the final race of the Maclean Billy Cart Derby.

"It was a good start, but I could hear him coming. He's a fast finisher.”

With arms out the side cracking the whip, "Quacka” rolled across the finish line, narrowly beating "Spud” out.

For Australia Day in Maclean, it couldn't get any more 'strine than at the Billy Cart Derby at the Maclean Showground.

Run by the Maclean Lions club as an Australia Day event, contestants build their own machines to challenge the hill, and the treacherous corner at the showground, with proceeds going back to the Lions club for local projects.

Quacka's creator Peter Reid has been a regular entrant, and said his first time down the hill didn't quite go as expected.

"The first time you do that corner, well, we crashed out,” he said.

"But now it's fine, you just take it as it happens... and I've won it before, Spud did me like a dinner the next year and my son won it last year.

"It's always such a close contest with Spud, he just builds the greatest carts.”

Good sports on Australia Day as \"rivals\" Spud Anderson and Peter Reid shake hands after a close best of three race that Peter won at the Maclean Billy Cart Derby. Adam Hourigan Photography

Mr Reid said the secret to his success was to keep his design simple and pared back.

"And of course, good steering, good brakes... and luck.” he laughed.

"And if you brake, you lose.”

Organiser Laurie Fitzpatrick said getting the community involved in events was part of their ethos at the Lions Club.

"This event covers its cost, but we gave $500 to SES today, we've got $500 for the pipe band, and we're going out to Gulmarrad fire brigade to give them $1500,” he said.

In other results, Cory Westcott was the junior winner with Jordan West second, while in the teenagers, Aaron Westcott took the win with Alex Alford second.