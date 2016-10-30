Maclean school wears red for Daniel

IT WAS a sea of red at St Joseph's Maclean on Friday as the students and staff joined in on Day for Daniel, put on by the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

The Day for Daniel is a national day of action to raise awareness about child safety and protection that was started by Daniel's parents after he was abducted and murdered in 2003.

Assistant Principal of St Joseph's, Dale Layland said the school got involved as a way to help educate the kids about how to be safe using the three R's project the foundation promotes.

"The three R's project about recognising body clues, how to react and report, encompassing those sort of things so they know what to do,” Mr Layland said.

"It's important for all our children to be safe and know those skills of being aware.

"We want to make sure that they can determine if they are feeling unsafe, and know what to do in that situation.”

Mr Layland said the kids had been responding well to the discussions they were having throughout the week.

"It's been really good there have been some element about Daniel (because it's someone they can relate to),” he said.

"It's been a very positive day the kids have commented how they saw the kids on the news, and while you don't want the situation to be... it was a positive day.”