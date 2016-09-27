Maclean son produces stand-out season in Intrust Super Cup

FLOWN THE COOP: Dan Randall celebrates with Lower Clarence team mate Xavier Sullivan after scoring a try for the side back in Round 3, 2011.

RUGBY LEAGUE: While he might not have come away with a grand final victory, Maclean-born Dan Randall should still hold his head high after a stand-out season with the Intrust Super Cup minor premiers Redcliffe Dolphins.

Randall who has finally found a settled home at the Dolphins after stints with Central Queensland Capras, South Grafton Rebels, Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm could be in line for a shock late call-up to the National Rugby League ranks at 27 years old according to former teammate Dallas Waters.

Randall started his junior football with the Lower Clarence Magpies before breaking into first grade at the club in his late teens.

The centre was soon making a name for himself as one of the hardest hitters on the North Coast and if this past season with the Dolphins is anything to go by, Randall has lost none of his bite in defence.

Waters who led the Magpies to a Premiership victory alongside his mate Randall travelled to the grand final to cheer on the centre.

CRUNCH: Dan Randall carts the ball into the defensive line during his days playing for the Iluka Cossacks. Debrah Novak

"I was really impressed with the effort he put in,” Waters said. "I have been going up the last couple of weeks for the finals and he has impressed every time.

"He certainly belongs in that arena and I think he has the opportunity to go to the next level, to the NRL.”

Randall was an integral part of Waters blueprint when he returned to the South Grafton Rebels in 2014 but by the end of the season the coach could tell he was beyond "bush footy”.

"You could see he was too good for that level,” Waters said. "He has had a number of stints in the professional setting. He was with the Capras for a couple of seasons and from there he has found a place that fits for him at the Dolphins.

"From my observations in the last couple of weeks he is a very talented player if not the best defensive centre in the Queensland Cup competition.

PACE TO BURN: Dan Randall bursts through ther line for the Central Queensland Capras during the 2015 Intrust Super Cup season. Chris Ison

"While I know he is 27, just the way he has committed and dedicated to the Dolphins this season, I wouldn't be surprised to see someone come knock on the door and give him a late crack.”

But it has not just been his defence which has impressed spectators this season, with Randall constantly finding his way on to the scorer's sheet including a personal best haul for the season of four tries in the Dolhpin's final round 74-6 mauling of Tweed Heads Seagulls.

Randall's Dolphins fell agonisingly short of the Intrust Super Cup premiership as they were defeated 26-16 by a strong Burleigh Bears pack led by future Manly Sea-Eagles half Cameron Cullen.

Randall is the son of Lower Clarence Magpies stalwart and board member Michael Randall and is the brother of Group 1 junior league coach of the year Mishika Randall.