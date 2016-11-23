Maclean Sports Centre up and running

GOOD SPORTS: Sarah O'Hearn, Alex Doherty, Rebecca O'Hearn, Nick O'Doerty and Lochyer Neylon, and Maclean Sports employee Adam Latham test out the new equipment.

THE Maclean Indoor Sports Centre is back up and running but it could be a couple of months before it hits full speed.

Locals had the chance last weekend to return to the complex, that closed in September at the end of the previous managers' contract.

In the intervening period, Clarence Valley Council has carried out repairs.

Michelle Irwin, owner of Valley Pool Services, which has the interim contract to run the centre, said Saturday's open day did not attract as many visitors as expected.

"It was quieter than we thought it would be, but we still had a lot of people through and they had plenty of fun,” she said. Making the challenge tougher for Ms Irwin and her team is that the end of the school year means the end of the season for some of the indoor sports.

As a result, she thinks it might not be until next February that the centre gets near peak capacity.

"There is a lot of interest in futsal so we will have a competition every Tuesday, and there is also the opportunity for social play of any sport we cater for every afternoon from 3.30-5.30pm,” she said.

The centre will offer a full range of sports, including indoor cricket, netball, indoor soccer, squash and volleyball. Contact the centre on 0427492244.