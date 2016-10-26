Unique riverfront home sells for almost $1M

SOLD: Ray White real estate agent Alan Bruchert has just put a new sticker on Maclean's most expensive house to sell in a decade.

SELLING any house quickly is a coup for someone who's only been in the real estate game for less than six months.

But Ray White agent Alan Bruchert had to go one step further, taking on the task of selling one of Maclean's most expensive houses this decade.

Five weeks after it was placed on the market for $948,000, riverfront home Larapinta has sold to an interstate buyer after a short period of negotiation.

The unique three-bedroom dwelling, which features a granny flat, built-in bar and an in-ground pool/spa, is the highest priced house to sell in years.

"It's a pretty good win for a rookie," Mr Bruchert said.

"It's been a good experience.

" We thought the buyer would most likely come from out of town, so we approached it that way."

The house was given its own web address to appeal to a broader audience and was successful in connecting to a couple from Victoria, who Mr Bruchert said would "be a great addition to the local community".

Of the wider Maclean market, the agent said there was a high demand for properties, but little stock. This has resulted in Ray White selling only 25 houses so far this year. Last year, about 60 homes exchanged hands under their guidance.

"We are finding anything on the market that's priced appropriately is being snapped up very quickly."