28°
News

Maggie to spice up aged care cooking

Jarrard Potter | 5th Jan 2017 11:02 AM
Maggie Beer will bring her passion for cooking to aged care chefs and cooks to Grafton for the first time with her Creating and Appetite for Life program
Maggie Beer will bring her passion for cooking to aged care chefs and cooks to Grafton for the first time with her Creating and Appetite for Life program Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AGED care chefs and cooks have the opportunity of a lifetime to learn from one of Australia's cooking greats when Maggie Beers heads to Grafton for the first time with her Creating an Appetite for Life program.

Funded by a grant from the Yulgilbar Foundation, the specialised information and workshops will focus on fresh thinking about aged care specific recipes, making the most of the local produce on offer.

"My aim is to inspire and challenge chefs and cooks from regional aged care homes to creat wholesome, memorable, low cost meals, every day in their kitchens,” Maggie said.

Maggie will be in Grafton on March 9 for the hands-on workshop, with chefs and cooks who attend also able to apply for a Wellbeing Gardens Grant, which will support the development of a new garden in their aged care home.

Whilst Maggie is road tripping through Northern NSW she will also be offering two ground breaking workshops tailored to those in decision making roles in aged care. Being able to speak to those in leadership positions within the aged care industry was essentially the beginning of Maggie Beer Foundation, and Maggie is more than keen to keep the conversation going with two CEO workshops, Food For Thought.

Food For Thought is a workshop dedicated to opening a dialogue with CEOs and managers in aged care in Northern NSW, troubleshooting the issues that may be hampering full flavoured, wholesome food being enjoyed in homes and will take place in Grafton on 10 March.

Space for aged care chefs and cooks interested in participating in the Creating an Appetite for Life program are limited to 30, at a cost of $100.

The program is a concentration of hands-on experience with 3-4 cooking activities across the day, the program focuses on fresh thinking around aged care specific recipes.

For further information on registering for any of the events please contact Steph Busch on (03) 9572 4267 or info@maggiebeer

foundation.org.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  aged care cooking classes maggie beer

Grafton joins IceFight

Grafton joins IceFight

A NEW Facebook group is encouraging community members to get involved to help establish prevention program in the region

Electronic beats to pump at Yamba beach

One of the headline acts at this year's Salty Sounds, Luke Million.

Salty Sounds returns to Yamba with stellar line-up

Sharp focus for woodchopper

IN FORM: Chris Owen is geting ready for the woodchopping at the Grafton Show, as he did for the night chopping at the Maclean Show.

Chris Owen takes out Sportsperson of the Month for December

Maggie to spice up aged care cooking

Maggie Beer will bring her passion for cooking to aged care chefs and cooks to Grafton for the first time with her Creating and Appetite for Life program

Cooking great to come to Grafton for first time

Local Partners

Yamba Ocean Swims take over the water

If there is one thing to be said about this year's Yamba Ocean Swims, it has proven age is no barrier to having a good time.

High tide for novelties at Brooms Head

FUN: One of the heats for the 'Brooms Beach Boat Races' during the Maclean Lions Club's annual 'Brooms Head Family Fun Day' yesterday.

Sports day rides another wave of success

Sigrid's blooming passion for painting

LUSH LIFE: Sigrid Patterson with one of her recent works, Show Peony (acrylic on canvas).

Inspired by big, bold blooms

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

DuneSeven, a definition of a good time

DuneSeven, a definition of a good time

DuneSeven to leave that fizzy feeling with its mix of funk and groove

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Head for the Hillbilly Goats this weekend

KIDS ARE ALRIGHT: The Hillbilly Goats are back in the Clarence this weekend.

Bluegrass sensation head to South Grafton

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

Electronic beats to pump at Yamba beach

One of the headline acts at this year's Salty Sounds, Luke Million.

Salty Sounds returns to Yamba with stellar line-up

Sitting on top of the world.

142 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 5 2 2 $885,000

You will feel like you have just entered Brooms Heads most desirable position once you inspect 142 Ocean Road. That's because it sits on the highest ridge at...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000 New...

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 Offers Wanted

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

NEW YEAR&#39;S BREEZE - YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 $419,000

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Natural bush retreat between the River and the Sea

22, 23, 28 & 29 Grasstree Drive, Taloumbi 2463

Residential Land The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks ... Prices starting...

The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks are being released here in Far Northern NSW. Only 12 kms East is the stunning scalloped coast line...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 4 3 4 $675000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial soil with the majority being cleared and hugging near a kilometre...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 3 4 $675,000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial soil with the majority being cleared and hugging near a kilometre...

Absolute River Frontage

606 Seelands Hall Road, Seelands 2460

House 3 2 9 $ 629,000

Boasting just over 40 Hectares of undulating, fertile farmland and approximately 450 metres of river frontage, there is absolutely no doubt 606 Seelands Hall Road...

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

The best summer stays still around

Check out some holiday properties still available to rent

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!