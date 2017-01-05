Maggie to spice up aged care cooking

Maggie Beer will bring her passion for cooking to aged care chefs and cooks to Grafton for the first time with her Creating and Appetite for Life program

AGED care chefs and cooks have the opportunity of a lifetime to learn from one of Australia's cooking greats when Maggie Beers heads to Grafton for the first time with her Creating an Appetite for Life program.

Funded by a grant from the Yulgilbar Foundation, the specialised information and workshops will focus on fresh thinking about aged care specific recipes, making the most of the local produce on offer.

"My aim is to inspire and challenge chefs and cooks from regional aged care homes to creat wholesome, memorable, low cost meals, every day in their kitchens,” Maggie said.

Maggie will be in Grafton on March 9 for the hands-on workshop, with chefs and cooks who attend also able to apply for a Wellbeing Gardens Grant, which will support the development of a new garden in their aged care home.

Whilst Maggie is road tripping through Northern NSW she will also be offering two ground breaking workshops tailored to those in decision making roles in aged care. Being able to speak to those in leadership positions within the aged care industry was essentially the beginning of Maggie Beer Foundation, and Maggie is more than keen to keep the conversation going with two CEO workshops, Food For Thought.

Food For Thought is a workshop dedicated to opening a dialogue with CEOs and managers in aged care in Northern NSW, troubleshooting the issues that may be hampering full flavoured, wholesome food being enjoyed in homes and will take place in Grafton on 10 March.

Space for aged care chefs and cooks interested in participating in the Creating an Appetite for Life program are limited to 30, at a cost of $100.

The program is a concentration of hands-on experience with 3-4 cooking activities across the day, the program focuses on fresh thinking around aged care specific recipes.

For further information on registering for any of the events please contact Steph Busch on (03) 9572 4267 or info@maggiebeer

foundation.org.au.