Magic fun for all these holidays

Jarrard Potter
26th Sep 2016 4:10 PM

STUCK for ideas on how to keep the kids entertained these school holidays?

Magic Jake will be performing free shows at Grafton Shoppingworld this week for a chance to see a future magic start in the making.

At just 15, Jake Meurs has already impressed some of the biggest names in the business, with celebrity magician Cosentino praising the Coffs Harbour local for his sleight of hand when he won the 2014 Australian Junior Stage Magic Championships in Melbourne.

Performing magic at 11am and balloon twisting at 1pm, the workshops will give the kids a chance to watch a magician up close, as well as try their hand at making their own balloon creation.

Jake said he has the best job in the world being able to entertain kids and perform his magic, which he has been practicing ever since he got his first magic kit for Christmas when he was 10.

Topics:  entertaimment, grafton shoppingworld, magic

