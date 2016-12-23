27°
Magneto experience set for Roches

Lesley Apps
| 23rd Dec 2016 3:00 PM
Catch the seasoned players that make up North Coast band Magneto at Roches this weekend.
Catch the seasoned players that make up North Coast band Magneto at Roches this weekend.

MAGNETO came together on the North Coast when a group of seasoned, like-minded musicians found common ground in their search for quality.

Taking well known covers and the occasional obscure wonder song, Magneto infuse every tune with their special sauce...a bit of extra kick and grunt, a bit more wildness.

Easy going professionals having fun, with great vocals and harmonies and enjoying being tight.

Rock, Funk, Party. Simple.

Meet the players:

Chelski (vocals and guitar): Whether on the couch or on the stage, long time rhythm guitarist and singer/songwriter in her own right, Chelski is often described as "natural”, both in vocal tones and personality. What's the meaning of life for Chelski? ...great music, great mates, and great fun...On stage this translates to a vibrant performance and an energy that's hard to ignore. Throw in a dash of grunt and four massively talented lads and Chelski goes to her happy place every time she hits the stage with Magneto.

Steve Simmons (bass and vocals): Steve hails from Birmingham UK, a city well known for its music and sound. He has played bass with many artists around Australia's East coast. Steve has also toured as a drummer and produced albums for artists in Melbourne. He forms half of the dynamic and driving rhythm section for the Magneto sound.

Rick Hofma (lead vocals): Rick has been a frontman for many popular Sydney bands from the 70s to current. Bands such as Navaho, Fragile, The Kick, Knight Brothers, Bad Sneakers, Tuckitinya, Rocks Up Doc, Lone Strangers and the Pink Chevys. Rick' s on stage vocal performances range from heartfelt ballads to high powered contemporary rock, and will move any audience. With over 30 years experience singing all the great hits, one would have to experience a performance to really appreciate Rick's ability and versatility.

Steve Shields (drums): At an early age of eight Steve started playing drums and by 18, was playing the Newcastle circuit. Steve was involved in touring bands in the 80s such as Sweethearts and Shot in the Dark, playing in venues all up and down the east coast. His keen interest in drums led him to a full time profession of playing, teaching and recording. Presently, he is quite content performing around local venues. By now, Steve says he should know what to hit and when to hit it.

Warren Cox (lead guitar): Warren's guitar style is a blend of passion, energy, taste, and a bit of good old wailin' crazy wildness when called for, and he has worked in support acts for the elite of the Oz music scene including Dragon and Richard Clapton, in venues such as Chequers, Whisky A Go Go, Bombay Rock and the legendary Bondi Lifesaver. Warren has more recently enjoyed performing in North Coast house bands for touring artists such as Kevin Borich, Ali Penny and Les Karski, and Warren has also had strong involvement in the local blues scene and Bellingen Jazz Festival.

  • Catch Magneto at Grafton's Roches Hotel on Friday night.
