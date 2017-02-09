Make Jackass of yourself live on stage

Jackass's Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna on stage during the crew's Fillthy Seppo Tour of Ausralia. The mayhem arrives at the Coffs Harbour on February 23.

GET ready Coffs/Clarence coast because four of the Jackass cast are heading our way for one epic Australian tour.

Jason Wee Man Acuna, Chris Party Boy Pontius, Preston Lacy and Dave England present the Filthy Seppo Tour.

This is the first time that four cast members can be seen on stage together down-under and fans are going crazy.

Hitting cities up and down the country this live comedy show will embody all things Jackass.

The act, described as "relentlessly lowbrow” and "startling”, is an epic stage show of stand-up comedy, stories, insults, observations and the crazy stunts that brought the crew worldwide fame.

The cast of this epic show began captivating audiences with out-there comedy and crazy stunts on MTV in the early naughties.

The show soon morphed into a booming movie franchise as their unique brand of comedy delivered millions of fans across the globe.

After three crazy MTV seasons and eight blockbuster movies grossing over $500,000,000, the cast is still going strong and can't wait to hit the North Coast.