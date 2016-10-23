23°
News

Making steps for 'Blacky' in Walk 4 Brain Cancer

Tim Howard
| 23rd Oct 2016 10:35 AM Updated: 11:14 AM
Karen Kraemer and Wendy Black will be selling raffle tickets at Grafton Shoppingworld next Thursday and Friday as they build up to Team Blacky's entry into the November 5 Walk4Brain Cancer.
Karen Kraemer and Wendy Black will be selling raffle tickets at Grafton Shoppingworld next Thursday and Friday as they build up to Team Blacky's entry into the November 5 Walk4Brain Cancer. Tim Howard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SPECIAL group of people are making sure the short, but eventful life of champion Clarence Valley shooter Robbie Black continues to count four years after his death from brain cancer.

His mum, Wendy Black, girl friend Sari Elle Kraemer, her mother Karen Kraemer will be part of the November 6 Walk4Brain Cancer in Sydney's Centennial Park and have been fund raising in the weeks leading up to the event.

Robbie Black, or Blacky, as most knew him, was a talented all-round athlete who turned his considerable sporting abilities to shooting, where he became an almost unbeatable performer in the Grafton Rifle Club.

 

Champion shooter Robbie Black&#39;s family and friends are doing the Walk 4 Brain Cancer in Sydney on November 6.
Champion shooter Robbie Black's family and friends are doing the Walk 4 Brain Cancer in Sydney on November 6.

His talents took him to national prominence and just six months before his death from brain stem glioma, Robbie was coach of the Australian under-25 team in the World Long Range Championships in Brisbane.

Mrs Black said she talks about her son every day with his sister Liz and dad John and their friends.

"He was a wonderful, talented young man who was loved by many and with his cheeky smile and heart of gold nothing ever seemed to bother him," Mrs Black said.

"When he became ill from this terrible cancer, he talked often about how could raise money to help others, knowing that it would probably never save him.

"As he never had time to do anything himself, Team Blacky was formed and we continue in our second year of fundraising."

Ms Kraemer said the statistics of brain cancer deaths in Australia are shocking.

"It actually kills more people under 40 than other other cancer, yet somehow it's still one of the most underfunded and researched cancers," she said.

"Around 1600 Australians are diagnosed each year and approximately 1200 die from the disease every 12 months."

Team Blacky raised more than $5000 in 2015 and aims to do better this year.

Wendy and Karen set up a stall in Shoppingworld on Thursday and Friday to sell raffle tickets and will be there again next Thursday and Friday.

You can also buy tickets and leave any donations of any size at Blacks Butchery in Shoppingworld.

"Local people and businesses are so generous," Mrs Black said. "It's wonderful the the generosity of their support for us and so many other people."

Grafton Daily Examiner
Chambers primed for Grafton performance

Chambers primed for Grafton performance

Ones of Australia's best country singers is coming to Grafton in November

Meet the Pacific Highway team: Part 2

Claire McCarry from Pacific Complete.

Here if your chance to meet some of the new faces in the Clarence

Isn't using toilet sprays a bit like magic mushrooms in pizza?

Paringa Estate 'Estate' Pinot Gris (2015, $22): How many times can the word estate appear on a label, and still be legal and legible? As many times as you like and the fourth occurrence gives you automatic admittance to the journalists' union. Rating: 8.6/10.

Max Crus wine reviews help remove unsavoury imagery

Sound of Music star to compere An Afternoon at the Proms

This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, from left, Chairmian Carr, as Liesl, Nicholas Hammond, as Friedrich, Heather Menzies, as Louisa, Duane Chase, as Kurt, Angela Cartwright, as Brigitta, Debbie Turner, as Marta, Kym Karath, as Gretl, and Christopher Plummer, as Captain Von Trapp, in a scene from the film, \"The Sound of Music.\" The 1965 Oscar-winning film adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical \"The Sound of Music\" is celebrating its 50th birthday in 2015. To honor the milestone, 20th Century Fox is releasing a five-disc Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD collector's edition, the soundtrack is being re-released, the film will be screened at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood later this month and to over 500 movie theaters in April. (AP Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment)

Saraton's rich history of stage and screen honoured in musical tribu

Local Partners

Meet the faces behind the highway upgrade: PT I

MEET communications advisor Colleen Catterson in the first part of the DEX's new series introducing people who have moved to the region due to the highway.

Council wants your opinion on proposed special rate rise

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

SRV decision won't be made until community has its say

Sound of Music star to compere An Afternoon at the Proms

This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, from left, Chairmian Carr, as Liesl, Nicholas Hammond, as Friedrich, Heather Menzies, as Louisa, Duane Chase, as Kurt, Angela Cartwright, as Brigitta, Debbie Turner, as Marta, Kym Karath, as Gretl, and Christopher Plummer, as Captain Von Trapp, in a scene from the film, \"The Sound of Music.\" The 1965 Oscar-winning film adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical \"The Sound of Music\" is celebrating its 50th birthday in 2015. To honor the milestone, 20th Century Fox is releasing a five-disc Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD collector's edition, the soundtrack is being re-released, the film will be screened at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood later this month and to over 500 movie theaters in April. (AP Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment)

Saraton's rich history of stage and screen honoured in musical tribu

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Scene set for explosive racing in revamped 9-Hour G-Bomb

First on his bike was Michael Brown at the 2014 G-Bomb Mountain Bike Race held in the Bom Bom State Forest.November 8, 2014Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner

More than 250 riders heading to the forest for annual G-Bomb.

The Summer that Melted Everything

The Summer that Melted Everything

Fielding Bliss tells of his childhood in the little town of Breathed, Ohio, where his father Autopsy Bliss places an ad in the paper inviting the devil to...

Leonardo DiCaprio nearly drowned while filming

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio

Oscar winner almost drowned in Galapagos

Miranda Kerr to wed next year

Supermodel Miranda Kerr

Supermodel and Snapchat founder to wed

What's on the small screen this week

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

TWO big reality shows wrap up this week while

Brad Pitt won't file legal response to divorce petition

Brad reportedly refused to send off the paperwork

Azealia Banks won't take legal action against Russell Crowe

Rapper Azealia Banks

Rapper drops legal action against Russell Crowe

Brad Pitt meets with his kids amid divorce proceedings

Actor Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has met up with his oldest son Maddox

SPACIOUS AND OPEN PLANNED, THIS NEAR CBD UNIT IS EXPECTED TO WALK OFF THE SHELF

2/162 Pound Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $329,000

THERE is not a single step in this spacious and stylish CBD unit. Complete with an en suite and an open plan dining/living area, this well built brick unit is just...

FAMILY DISPUTE FORCES URGENT SALE

Lots 5 Gordon Street, Palmers Island 2463

Residential Land First time offered in 40 years. The last opportunity to secure vacant ... Expression of...

First time offered in 40 years. The last opportunity to secure vacant land in the Palmers Island Village With only 2 blocks to choose from, you will have to be...

Delightful Property In Highset Location

51 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 279,000

Occupying an easy care low maintenance 670sqm meter block this delightful home has plenty to offer its new owner. Perfect for those who are looking to raise a...

VALUE FOR EVERY DOLLAR

214 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $229,000

With this kind of attractive price tag on this amazing value packed home paired with the current/future projected demand for rental properties, we can not think of...

Perfectly Positioned and Perfectly Priced

4 Grevillea Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $379,000

Situated in a quiet street, surrounded by prestigious waterfront homes and just metres from Kolora Lake, this delightful home offers buyers looking for value for...

LOWSET DUPLEX RETURNING $310 PER WEEK

13 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $229,000

Calling all investors, smart first home buyers and or renovators - this is the one. This duplex is full of potential with the option to be returned to a 3-4...

Where the Right Aspect and a Great View Meet

14 Dunoon Crescent, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $347,000

This might just be the real estate recipe you have been waiting for! The ingredients certainly sound tasty! The major ingredient is an excellent position in town...

SOAK UP THE VIEWS

12 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $370,000

Built in the days of hardwood timber framing and floorboards this elevated brick home is set upon a 589sqm (approx) allotment in a prime position with beautiful...

Perfect blend of the old and the new

3 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 2 $410,000

If there is one sure fire winning combination in real estate it is "style" and "position". This home has both these aspects in spades. What a fabulous blend of old...

CONTEMPORARY COTTAGE ON ALICE

116 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 FASTRAK

A gorgeous, modern, country styled cottage - packed with charm. The beautiful landscaped gardens add enormously to the aurora of this property, planted right next...

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge