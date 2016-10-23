Making steps for 'Blacky' in Walk 4 Brain Cancer

Karen Kraemer and Wendy Black will be selling raffle tickets at Grafton Shoppingworld next Thursday and Friday as they build up to Team Blacky's entry into the November 5 Walk4Brain Cancer.

A SPECIAL group of people are making sure the short, but eventful life of champion Clarence Valley shooter Robbie Black continues to count four years after his death from brain cancer.

His mum, Wendy Black, girl friend Sari Elle Kraemer, her mother Karen Kraemer will be part of the November 6 Walk4Brain Cancer in Sydney's Centennial Park and have been fund raising in the weeks leading up to the event.

Robbie Black, or Blacky, as most knew him, was a talented all-round athlete who turned his considerable sporting abilities to shooting, where he became an almost unbeatable performer in the Grafton Rifle Club.

Champion shooter Robbie Black's family and friends are doing the Walk 4 Brain Cancer in Sydney on November 6.

His talents took him to national prominence and just six months before his death from brain stem glioma, Robbie was coach of the Australian under-25 team in the World Long Range Championships in Brisbane.

Mrs Black said she talks about her son every day with his sister Liz and dad John and their friends.

"He was a wonderful, talented young man who was loved by many and with his cheeky smile and heart of gold nothing ever seemed to bother him," Mrs Black said.

"When he became ill from this terrible cancer, he talked often about how could raise money to help others, knowing that it would probably never save him.

"As he never had time to do anything himself, Team Blacky was formed and we continue in our second year of fundraising."

Ms Kraemer said the statistics of brain cancer deaths in Australia are shocking.

"It actually kills more people under 40 than other other cancer, yet somehow it's still one of the most underfunded and researched cancers," she said.

"Around 1600 Australians are diagnosed each year and approximately 1200 die from the disease every 12 months."

Team Blacky raised more than $5000 in 2015 and aims to do better this year.

Wendy and Karen set up a stall in Shoppingworld on Thursday and Friday to sell raffle tickets and will be there again next Thursday and Friday.

You can also buy tickets and leave any donations of any size at Blacks Butchery in Shoppingworld.

"Local people and businesses are so generous," Mrs Black said. "It's wonderful the the generosity of their support for us and so many other people."