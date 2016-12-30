Males most likely to drown in boating accidents

Wearing a life jacket when boating is the best way to reduce your risk of drowning. Of those who drown during boating accidents only 8% are wearing life jackets.

THE STATISTICS are coming thick and fast around the spate of tragic drownings that have marred this summer holiday period in NSW, but one figure stands out.

The Royal Life Saving Society - Australia has looked at the 473 drownings involving watercraft over the 10 years to 2015 and has some telling figures, but the standout is 92% of the those who drowned were male.

International studies show it's not the "she'll be right” attitude of the Australian bloke that's at issue, as a Canadian Red Cross study found 93% of its country's drowning victims were male.

The other telling figure in both studies is most of these deaths could have been avoided if people had been wearing life jackets. Only 8% of drowning victims were wearing a lifejacket.

Society chief executive officer Justin Scarr said the figures showed wearing a life jacket was the one critical thing you could do to avoid drowning.

Mr Scarr said 26% of the cases involved alcohol, and 59% of those were over the legal limit.

People should be reminded to avoid alcohol when around water, because alcohol impairs judgement and a person's ability to swim to safety, he said.

"Our latest report also reveals 31% of the cases involved drugs. You should never take a boat, canoe or kayak out under the influence of drugs,” he said.

Mr Scarr said the study suggested boating and watercraft drownings were on the rise and urged people to take great care when on the water.

Meanwhile, police are no closer to discovering the identity of a man who died after swimming at Belongil Beach in Byron Bay on Wednesday.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 65 and 75, about 175cm tall, of solid build and with short, grey, balding hair.

Police planned to use fingerprints from the dead man in the hope of identifying him. It was not known when results would be available.