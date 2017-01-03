29°
Man armed with scissors demands cash from woman at ATM

3rd Jan 2017 4:15 PM

POLICE are looking for witnesses to an incident where a woman was allegedly held up at an ATM by a man armed with a pair of scissors.

About 5.15pm on Wednesday, December 14, a 44-year-old woman was using the ATM outside the Commonwealth Bank on Pearl St, Kingscliff, when a man approached her from behind and pointed a pair of scissors into her back.

He demanded that she withdraw the maximum amount.

Police said the woman turned and faced the man, then ran off across the road.

The man chased her, so she eventually ran back to the other side of the road where bank employees from the Westpac bank come out to help.

The man walked off towards the Liberty service station and walked down the driveway towards Woolworths.

He was later arrested and charged with the offence.

Police are seeking any witnesses who may have seen the incident from the opposite side of Pearl St outside the school.

There is one particular witness who helped police by informing bank staff of the name of the male offender, then left without providing her contact details.

Any information can be provided to Detective Senior Constable Hughes at Byron Bay Police Station on 6685 9499.

