Man arrested after firing rifle in street

UNREGISTERED & UNRULY: Police were called after the man allegedly shot an unauthorised rifle in a Bowraville street.

A MAN, 30, has been charged with 10 offences and is facing court today after he fired a rifle in a public place in Bowraville on Sunday night.

Police said the man was involved in an incident at a hotel in Bowraville and allegedly drove to a nearby street and fired a shot from an unauthorised and unregistered rifle.

Mid North Coast LAC attended the scene a short time later and commenced an investigation.

No one was injured.

Police arrested the man at 1:30pm on Monday, and they later allegedly found cannabis plants and a .22 calibre firearm hidden at the home.

The man has been charged with 10 offences, including:

- Common Assault

- Armed with intent

- Discharge firearm in a public place

- Intimidate police officer

- Possess prohibited drug

- Cultivate prohibited drug

- Possess unauthorised firearm

- Use unauthorised firearm

- Possess unregistered firearm

- Not keep firearm safe