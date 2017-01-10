Man arrested after firing rifle in street

A MAN, 30, has been charged with 10 offences and is facing court today after he fired a rifle in a public place in Bowraville on Sunday night.
Police said the man was involved in an incident at a hotel in Bowraville and allegedly drove to a nearby street and fired a shot from an unauthorised and unregistered rifle.
Mid North Coast LAC attended the scene a short time later and commenced an investigation.
No one was injured.
Police arrested the man at 1:30pm on Monday, and they later allegedly found cannabis plants and a .22 calibre firearm hidden at the home.
The man has been charged with 10 offences, including:
- Common Assault
- Armed with intent
- Discharge firearm in a public place
- Intimidate police officer
- Possess prohibited drug
- Cultivate prohibited drug
- Possess unauthorised firearm
- Use unauthorised firearm
- Possess unregistered firearm
- Not keep firearm safe