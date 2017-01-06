26°
News

Man bitten by venomous snake, goes fishing

Clair Morton
| 6th Jan 2017 4:05 PM
CLOSE CALL: Lawrence resident Stephen King has fully recovered after being bitten by a Stephen's Banded Snake at his rural property on New Year's Eve.
CLOSE CALL: Lawrence resident Stephen King has fully recovered after being bitten by a Stephen's Banded Snake at his rural property on New Year's Eve. Clair Morton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STEPHEN King's last day of 2016 started like any other, but ended with a scene that could have come straight out of a horror novel written by his namesake.

The 65-year-old Lawrence resident and his wife were fishing in the Clarence River on the morning of December 31 when his hands began to swell.

By 11.15am he was in the intensive care unit at Grafton Base Hospital.

When Stephen King&#39;s hands started to swell after a snake bite, he knew it was time to get to the hospital.
When Stephen King's hands started to swell after a snake bite, he knew it was time to get to the hospital.

That morning Mr King had left the house about 5am to feed his birds, when he found a 1m long snake coiled up inside the door of his quail enclosure.

Thinking it was a juvenile carpet python, he picked it up and was promptly bitten on both hands.

"Pretty much straight away I got a bad sweat and a bit of dizziness, but I came good and felt okay after breakfast," he said.

"I was still convinced it was a carpet python, and my wife and I decided it was minor, so we went fishing."

But Mr King's "she'll be right" attitude quickly dissolved when the culprit was identified in hospital as a Stephen's Banded Snake, a highly venomous nocturnal serpent.

The species is listed as vulnerable, but there have been a number of bites in the region.

In 2014, two teenagers camping at Minnie Water were hospitalised after an encounter with a Stephen's Banded Snake, and in 2013 a bite from the species resulted in the death of a man in Kalang.

The Stephen&#39;s Banded Snake which bit Stephen King.
The Stephen's Banded Snake which bit Stephen King.

When Mr King arrived at hospital on New Year's Eve, he was administered an antivenom, but as it was five hours after the fact it did little good.

"When it proved unsuccessful the doctors had to set about thickening my blood, because the venom thins your blood critically," he said.

"The hospital staff did a great job and kept me under observation for 24 hours until everything came back to normal."

Now back home, Mr King said he would think twice before trying to grab a snake.

"I did everything wrong, I should have gone straight to hospital," he said.

"I've had my block here for 20 years and hadn't heard of this snake... I've been bitten by carpet pythons so many times."

"Now I just want to warn the public about them because they can be quite deadly, especially at night."

Grafton Daily Examiner
Rollover closes highway intersection

Rollover closes highway intersection

A B-DOUBLE has crashed and rolled onto its side at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Centenary Drive at Clarenza

Man bitten by venomous snake, goes fishing

CLOSE CALL: Lawrence resident Stephen King has fully recovered after being bitten by a Stephen's Banded Snake at his rural property on New Year's Eve.

Lawrence man sees in the New Year in hospital after snake bite

WARNING: Storms could produce flash flooding

The area of the Bureau of Meteorology storm warning on Friday, January 6. Heavy rainfall is predicted.

System will move slowly across region

'This sunscreen needs a recall ASAP, no excuses'

Jessica Cook said: "The photo does it no justice! It also affected her arms legs and very badly burnt her face!"

"I strongly believe this product should be off our shelves"

Local Partners

5 things to do this weekend

There are loads of entertainment options this weekend, from street markets to fun on the beach

Yamba Ocean Swims take over the water

FRIENDLY RIVALRY: Yamba SLSC member Helmut Klein and friend Rocky Maunder 'dash' to the finish line.

More than 300 competitors race in annual event

Sigrid's blooming passion for painting

LUSH LIFE: Sigrid Patterson with one of her recent works, Show Peony (acrylic on canvas).

Inspired by big, bold blooms

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

HAYDEN Panettiere has opened up about her battle with postpartum depression, admitting she thinks her ordeal has made her a "stronger" person.

Hilary Duff finds dating tough

Hilary Duff is only attracted to "one guy a year".

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

Naomi Campbell has vowed to quit smoking for good using hypnosis

The big entertainment anniversaries of 2017

Ja'mie, Harry Potter, Juno, Optimus Prime and Buffy are celebrating big anniversaries this year.

2017 will host some significant pop-culture anniversaries

Tom Holland up against Anya Taylor-Joy for Rising Star BAFTA

Holland has been nominated for the 2017 EE Rising Star BAFTA Award

George Michael's mother worried about his sexuality

George Michael's mother was desperate to shield him from gay "gene"

It's official: Adele reigned supreme in 2016

Singer Adele

BRITISH singer was the highest-selling artist in Australia in 2016.

Down on your own little private farm near the coast.

156 Amos Lane, Palmers Channel 2463

House 4 3 6 $695,000

156 Amos road Palmers Channel has all the attributes for the full time farmer or the life styler alike. Having a total land area of approximately 33 hectares it...

Perfect For The Small Family!

16 Edgecombe Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 3 3 2 $ 330,000

This affordable three bedroom, two bathroom home is perfect for a small family or first home buyers. Located at Junction Hill this split level house will suit your...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

Industrial Land

Lot 1 Johnsons Lane, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 10,003 square metre vacant block of land Level block - Full security ... Expressions Of...

10,003 square metre vacant block of land Level block - Full security fence around perimeter Separate security fenced internal yard area Zoned IN1 General...

PRICE DROPPED FOR QUICK SALE

408 Boundary Creek Road, Nymboida 2460

4 1 10 PRICE REDUCED...

Elders Grafton is honoured to bring this property to the market for the first time since selection some 160 years ago. Aylesby is a gorgeous federation house...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas and three reasonable sized bedrooms, the home is perfect...

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

Sitting on top of the world.

142 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 5 2 2 $885,000

You will feel like you have just entered Brooms Heads most desirable position once you inspect 142 Ocean Road. That's because it sits on the highest ridge at...

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000 New...

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Bargain price for this iconic Northern Rivers pub

Rappville Pub is up for sale

It's one of the great Aussie dreams - having your own pub

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!