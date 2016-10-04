Man discovered drink driving with four kids in car

A MAN has been charged after he was allegedly found drink driving while he had four children in his car.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command said on Sunday morning a 42-year-old Goonellabah man was stopped for a breath test in Alstonville.

Also in the vehicle were four children ranging from 4 to 14 years of age.

The man provided a positive reading and was taken to Ballina Police Station where he provided a reading that placed him in the low range prescribed concentration of alcohol.

He has been charged with low range PCA (second offence) and will appear in Ballina local Court next month.