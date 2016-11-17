Man drowns while fishing at breakwall

A LOCAL man has drowned after falling into the water off the Yamba breakwall overnight.

According to police, the 45-year-old Yamba resident went fishing on his own at about 5pm yesterday, and is believed to have fallen off the breakwall about 7.45pm.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said two people nearby heard what they believed to be calls for help and contacted emergency services, who arrived soon after.

He said police officers retrieved the man from the water and commenced CPR on the breakwall until ambulance paramedics arrived.

Tragically, the man could not be revived.

He was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

"The man's next of kin have been advised, and from our perspective this a timely reminder of the dangers of rock fishing and fishing generally around surf," Det Insp Jameson said.

"Life vests are known to save lives, and are essential as a safety precaution for people fishing off rock shelves or in rock areas facing the ocean."

"Our thoughts, of course, go to the deceased man's family and friends after this tragic accident."

Det Insp Jameson said investigations were still ongoing, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.