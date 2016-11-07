Man holds up Grafton newsagency with a screwdriver

POLICE are on the hunt for a man who made off with cash after holding up the Grafton Lotto Plus Newsagency with a screwdriver.

The incident happened about 5.50am yesterday morning, less than an hour after the Prince St business opened for the day.

Police said the man entered the newsgency and ran behind the counter, confronting a female retail assistant with the tool and demanding money.

After collecting money from the till and an amount of cash in the assistant's hand, the offender fled.

He was last seen heading towards the library on Pound St.

Grafton duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said police were keen to speak to anyone who was in Prince St at that time of the morning, in particular a male witness who waved down officers and said he saw the offender running off on Pound St.

The suspect is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, slim build, about 180cm tall, and was wearing a dark hooded jumper and navy-coloured pants at the time of the offence.

Newsagency owner Judy Emery said her employee was left shaken after the confronting encounter, but noted the store was now back to business as usual.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is urged to phone Grafton police on 6642 0222 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.