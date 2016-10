The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service is on its way to Sawpit Creek, near Kyogle.

WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a farm at Sawpit Creek Road, north of Kyogle, to rescue a 74-year-old man who has been impaled by the brake pedal of his tractor.

The man is believed to have abdominal injuries, after he came off his tractor rolled on him.

The man's wife is waiting for emergency services on the property.

Police and SES are also involved in the rescue.