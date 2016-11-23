32°
News

VIDEO: The scene of the fatal crash at Tintenbar

Cathryn Mclauchlan
Marc Stapelberg
and | 23rd Nov 2016 9:49 AM Updated: 12:09 PM
Scene of crash on Pacific Highway at Tintenbar.
Scene of crash on Pacific Highway at Tintenbar. Marc Stapelberg

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 11.40am: POLICE have confirmed the crash at Tintenbar was a fatality.

They will be addressing media this afternoon on road safety issues in the area.

Lanes have now reopened in both directions on the Pacific Hwy.

Live Traffic NSW has reported one of the two northbound lanes are still closed. 

 

UPDATE 11am: DIVERSIONS are in place while the Pacific Highway is closed.

Southbound traffic to travel on the Hinterland Way, Ross Lane, Coast Road and return to the Pacific Highway.

Northbound traffic to travel  on Tamarind Drive (old Pacific Highway

 

UPDATE 10am: A WESTPAC Life Saver Helicopter has landed on the Pacific Highway to assist a male patient involved in a collision between a car and cyclist.

The man has gone into cardiac arrest.

Helicopter crews and paramedics are treating him on scene.

The collision occurred near the Tintenbar exit at Ballina. 

 

The scene of a crash on the Pacific Highway near Tintenbar.
The scene of a crash on the Pacific Highway near Tintenbar. Marc Stapelberg

WEDNESDAY 9.45am: A PERSON has gone into cardiac arrest after a car and cyclist have collided on the Pacific Highway at Ballina.

Paramedics were called about 9.15am and are treating him on scene.

Live Traffic are reporting the incident at Tamarind Drive, on the Pacific Highway at Tintenbar.

The highway is closed in both directions with detours in place.

Emergency services are on the scene including RMS and the Westpac Surf Life Saving Rescue Helicopter.

More details as they come.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  crash editors picks tamarind drive westpac helicopter

Dirtgirl rolls out green carpet for ARIA Awards

Dirtgirl rolls out green carpet for ARIA Awards

EVER wanted to watch the ARIA Awards from a different perspective?

South Grafton man spared jail over one-punch attack

CCTV of an assault in South Grafton on July 30.

Court saw CCTV footage of king hit

Expect delays due to highway upgrades

Traffic held up on Pacific Highway due to the Sapphire to Woolgoolga upgrade at Sandy beach Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Rock blasts to close Pacific Highway in both directions today

Two men to face court after high speed pursuit

NSW Police generic.

Police were alerted to the vehicle near Grafton

Local Partners

Grafton girls to hit the national stage

THERE are first-time nerves for some, but the six reps from Grafton Physical Culture are trainng hard for national titles.

More funds needed for purchase of important painting

MAGICAL SCENE: Susan Island on the Clarence River, Grafton painted by A H Fullwood in 1894. The painting captures the big sky of the Clarence Valley through using a low horizon and the high level of activity on the river.

Significant 19th century painting to go under the hammer

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Village community rejoices Christmas carols comeback

A picture from a previous Woombah carols.

Christmas cheer comes early for Lower Clarence village

8 things to do this weekend

Sydney Hotshots

Are you looking for something exciting to do this weekend?

Dirtgirl rolls out green carpet for ARIA Awards

Dirtgirl rolls out green carpet for ARIA Awards

EVER wanted to watch the ARIA Awards from a different perspective?

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Robbie says the joke has gone too far now

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

PRIVATE 1/2 ACRE TOWN BLOCK

18 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

Residential Land OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGE ! This 2,500 m2 home site is located in ... $105,000

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGE ! This 2,500 m2 home site is located in a private natural setting in the Highland Ridge estate. The block is gently undulating, cleared...

DECLARE YOUR PRICE AND BATTLE TO WIN!

327 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 5 FASTRAK

100% a family home and positioned on the Western side of the race course, 327 Dobie Street not only has great street appeal with features such as new roofing and...

SELLERS HAVE BOUGHT ELSEWHERE SECURE NOW PRIOR TO CHRISTMAS!

12 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 5 2 4 Auction

Lawrence is a family orientated country town central to Grafton and Yamba and a mere 13km trip by ferry and riverside road to the funky little town of Maclean. The...

Lot 74 - 673.4 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 74 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lots 71, 72, 73, 74, 75 and 76 are all ... $144,000

Agents Comment: Lots 71, 72, 73, 74, 75 and 76 are all the same size 673.4 m2 and are on the same side of the street. All rectangular in shape and provide an ideal...

Brick and Tile, Big View, A Grade Tenant

32 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $385,000

When assessing homes in Maclean for investment purposes some things are essential for maintenance, some things are essential for capital growth and some things...

Waiting For Its New Owner

1/35 O'Grady's Lane, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Are you looking for the ideal coastal investment property or place to live? If so then we have the perfect place for you. Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac...

CONTEMPORARY MODERN LIVING

46 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $430,000

A home filled with absolute luxury from the rich wooden floorboards to the ducted air conditioning installed in the ceiling. The flowing layout of this home is...

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, The Pinnacles 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

A Rare Offering

2/6 Schaeffer Close, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Wanting to downsize but retain your independence, 2/6 Schaeffer Close could be just what you're looking for. Low set and low maintenance and surrounded by similar...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!