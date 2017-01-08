29°
Crime scene established after man, 65, killed in crash

Rebecca Lollback
| 8th Jan 2017 11:31 AM Updated: 4:00 PM

UPDATE 3.50pm: POLICE are investigating after a fatal crash near Grafton this morning.

About 8am emergency services were called to Wooli Rd, Pillar Valley, near Grafton, following reports a car had hit a tree at the location.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics attended the scene, but the sole occupant, a 65-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command established a crime scene at the location.

A brief will now be prepared for the Coroner.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

 

ORIGINAL STORY 11.30am: A MAN in his 50s has died after a single vehicle car crash near Grafton this morning.

Police said the Copmanhurst man was travelling along Wooli Rd at Pillar Valley about 8am today when he crashed into a tree.

Members of the public stopped to help the man, and Grafton police, ambulance and the SES were called to the scene.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also tasked, but was sent back to its Lismore base after it was confirmed the man had died.

A spokesman from Grafton Police Station said officers were still at the scene investigating the incident.

The location of a fatal crash this morning.
The location of a fatal crash this morning. Fires Near Me
Crime scene established after man, 65, killed in crash

Crime scene established after man, 65, killed in crash

MEMBERS of the public stopped to help the man, believed to be in his 50s, but he died at the scene.

Seacrest: Mariah's NYE mishap was "unfortunate"

Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance was "unfortunate"

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about postpartum depression

