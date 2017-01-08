Crime scene established after man, 65, killed in crash

UPDATE 3.50pm: POLICE are investigating after a fatal crash near Grafton this morning.

About 8am emergency services were called to Wooli Rd, Pillar Valley, near Grafton, following reports a car had hit a tree at the location.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics attended the scene, but the sole occupant, a 65-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command established a crime scene at the location.

A brief will now be prepared for the Coroner.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

