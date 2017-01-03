Man dies after single vehicle accident at Sandy Beach

A MAN died following a single vehicle accident at Sandy Beach overnight.

The 28-year-old was the sole occupant of a Mazda wagon that rolled several times on Holloways Rd after the vehicle left the roadway around 6.15pm.

Emergency services were alerted after the vehicle came to rest in the yard of a property near a carport.

Coffs Clarence Police said paramedics and officers on scene attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced deceased upon arrival at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

It is understood the vehicle was travelling east at the time.

A crash scene investigation is being conducted.