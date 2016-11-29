Man with loaded firearm arrested in Grafton CBD

A MAN has been arrested in Grafton's CBD after he was allegedly discovered to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

At 11.40am on Monday (Nov 28) police from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command searched a 29-year-old man near the intersection of Duke and Victoria Streets.

Police will allege that as they searched the man's backpack they located a black Webley .32 revolver.

The man was arrested and officers checked the weapon finding it was loaded with four live rounds of ammunition.

Checks with the Firearms Registry found that the man had never held a firearms licence.

The man was conveyed to Grafton Police Station and later charged with possess loaded firearm public place, possess unauthorised pistol and possess unregistered firearm - pistol.

The man was refused bail and is expected to appear in Grafton Local Court today.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.