Heart attack causes death of man near Shark Bay

A man has died after being pulled from the surf at Shark Bay, Evans Head.

UPDATE December 30, 7.50am: NSW Police media has confirmed that a heart attack was the cause of the death of a man neart Shark Bay, Evans Head late yesterday afternoon.

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter crews and paramedics worked on the man, who was unable to be revived and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police rushed to the area at about 5.30pm after being notified by a member of the public that the man was pulled from the water in distress.

The age and locality of the man is not known.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

UPDATE 6.45PM: PARAMEDICS continue to work on a man who was pulled from the water in distress, police say.

Police were notified by a member of the public of a man in trouble at Shark Bay, Evans Head at around 5.30pm.

Initial CPR was commenced by the officers before paramedics and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter arrived

An Ambulance media spokesperson said paramedics were called to reports to a man cardiac arrest.

INITIAL 6PM: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Shark Bay at Evans Head this afternoon after emergency services were called to help a man out of the water.

Evans Head residents noticed sirens racing to the popular swimming spot at around 5.45pm.

"A male patient has been brought out of the water at Shark Bay and CPR is in progress," a helicopter spokesperson said.

"The medical team winched in and they are performing CPR on the beach now."

More details as they come to hand.