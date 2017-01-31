38°
News

Man sentenced over Australia Day crimes

31st Jan 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UNDERWEAR, socks, two hot chooks, a mobile phone charger, earphones and twiggy sticks were all on Michael Bazeley's Australia Day shopping list this year.

He just didn't pay for them.

Yesterday, the 31-year-old appeared via audio-visual link in Grafton Local Court, where he pleaded guilty to five charges including shoplifting, goods in custody, two counts of possession of an illicit drug and possession of a knife in a public place.

According to court documents, Bazeley's presence in Yamba on the evening of January 26 was brought to police attention by a member of the public who flagged down a patrol car and told officers a man with a distinctive mohawk had earlier harassed someone at a nearby home.

As police drove down the back laneway of the Yamba Fair Shopping Centre, they saw Bazeley riding a small, pink Dunlop bicycle - later classified by police as goods in custody - down the road.

When the accused saw the police car, he got off the bike, threw it to the ground and ran.

He was handcuffed and searched after officers found him attempting to hide behind a set of bins.

During a search of his person, they found 10 clear bags filled with suspicious substances and a syringe.

Six of the bags were believed to contain a total 1.8g of methylamphetamine, while the other four held 1.29g of MDMA.

Both of these measured amounts included the weight of the bags.

In his backpack were a knife and a number of items, later confirmed to have been stolen from the Yamba Coles supermarket.

Bazeley had been in custody since, due in part to the fact he was on parole at the time of this arrest, with just over 11 months left to serve.

Sporting a freshly-shaved head yesterday, Bazeley listened as his defence solicitor Greg Coombes told the court his client stole the items more out of need than greed.

He said the 31-year-old was homeless at the time, despite admitting parole authorities had organised steady accommodation for him in Grafton.

Bazeley said he couldn't live there any more because he'd been threatened.

Magistrate Robyn Denes said that while she accepted he may have a drug problem, and some of what he stole was food, he wasn't adhering to the law or his parole conditions.

She also noted Bazeley had an "appalling history" of violence and dishonesty.

For all matters, he was convicted and sentenced to a fixed term of five months.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Man sentenced over Australia Day crimes

Man sentenced over Australia Day crimes

UNDERWEAR, socks, two hot chooks, a mobile phone charger, earphones and twiggy sticks were all on Michael Bazeley's Australia Day shopping list this year.

Rare giant dragonfly in Tyndale

Giant Dragonfly

Endangered species originates from mid-Jurassic ages

"Dopey” complaint made to NT police

Police have charged three people with various drug offences after an incident at Nimbin.

Woman complains about local drug dealer

Parents urged to check own behaviour for back to school

New school year brings stress to all

Local Partners

Tell them what you think about pests

Local Land Services wants to hear from people affected by pests

Mates, building and art brings happiness back to life

Grafton Regional Gallery volunteer Allan Palmer has swapped chassis steel for sculptural steel.

GALLERY draws Allan Palmer out of black hole that near swallowed him

Brothers' speedsters determined to go back-to-back

CHAMPIONS: Last year's winning Brothers' quintet including Mitch Kroehnert (second from left).

Kroehnert claims CRCA relay a done deal for Brothers.

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

Valley's best kept secret to host unique new market

SPACE: Tanamon Gallery will a market in February.

Spots still available for stallholders at exciting new event

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

DAMO and Caz tempt the judges' taste buds with truffle but it's 'angry, angry man' Tyson who steals the spotlight.

Ozzy Osbourne lied about sex addiction

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne says he lied about being a sex addict last year

Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels melted and sold

Almost all of Kim Kardashian West's jewels have been melted down

Arrival director disappointed by Amy Adams' Oscars snub

Director disappointed Amy Adams wasn't nominated for Arrival

Hollywood fires back at Donald Trump at the SAG Awards

Ashton Kutcher presents the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

BUT Winona Ryder’s bizarre face-pulling steals the spotlight.

Geri Horner surprised she conceived naturally at her age

Geri Horner says it is a "miracle" she conceived naturally

Emma Watson's 'crazy demands' for La La Land

Harry Potter star made too many demands for La La Land

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

Peaceful Hillside Delight

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

Vacant Land 300m to River

12 Loxton Avenue, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence ... $195,000

652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence river. Vacant blocks like this are becoming a rarity in Iluka, so here is your chance to purchase a...

Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 88 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend "Columbus ... $152,000

Agents Comment: Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend "Columbus Estate" located at Townsend in the expanding area of Maclean offers residential and...

MAIN STREET OPPORTUNITY

45 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 $485,000

Rare listing in the heart of Iluka and only 100m to the Bay. Opposite Motel and between shopping precincts. Corner commercial block 1350 m2 area. Renovated...

Upsizing or downsizing this one fits all comers

35 Edinburgh Drive, Townsend 2463

House 4 2 2 $459,000

In the Townsend area 35 Edinburgh Drive would be as big a home as you are likely to see. For those buyers looking to upsize their home in both quality and size...

An Immaculately Presented Home

18 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 3 $455,000

From the minute you step onto 18 Silky Oak Close Lawrence you know you have arrived at a place where time and energy have gone into a home that delivers a little...

2.3 acres Plus New Shed!

Ashby 2463

Residential Land 0 0 2 $169,000

- Privately positioned at end of cul-de-sac - New 9m x 6m colorbond shed with awning and water tank connected. - Lush bush surrounds with seasonal creek - A...

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!