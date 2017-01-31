Man sentenced over Australia Day crimes

UNDERWEAR, socks, two hot chooks, a mobile phone charger, earphones and twiggy sticks were all on Michael Bazeley's Australia Day shopping list this year.

He just didn't pay for them.

Yesterday, the 31-year-old appeared via audio-visual link in Grafton Local Court, where he pleaded guilty to five charges including shoplifting, goods in custody, two counts of possession of an illicit drug and possession of a knife in a public place.

According to court documents, Bazeley's presence in Yamba on the evening of January 26 was brought to police attention by a member of the public who flagged down a patrol car and told officers a man with a distinctive mohawk had earlier harassed someone at a nearby home.

As police drove down the back laneway of the Yamba Fair Shopping Centre, they saw Bazeley riding a small, pink Dunlop bicycle - later classified by police as goods in custody - down the road.

When the accused saw the police car, he got off the bike, threw it to the ground and ran.

He was handcuffed and searched after officers found him attempting to hide behind a set of bins.

During a search of his person, they found 10 clear bags filled with suspicious substances and a syringe.

Six of the bags were believed to contain a total 1.8g of methylamphetamine, while the other four held 1.29g of MDMA.

Both of these measured amounts included the weight of the bags.

In his backpack were a knife and a number of items, later confirmed to have been stolen from the Yamba Coles supermarket.

Bazeley had been in custody since, due in part to the fact he was on parole at the time of this arrest, with just over 11 months left to serve.

Sporting a freshly-shaved head yesterday, Bazeley listened as his defence solicitor Greg Coombes told the court his client stole the items more out of need than greed.

He said the 31-year-old was homeless at the time, despite admitting parole authorities had organised steady accommodation for him in Grafton.

Bazeley said he couldn't live there any more because he'd been threatened.

Magistrate Robyn Denes said that while she accepted he may have a drug problem, and some of what he stole was food, he wasn't adhering to the law or his parole conditions.

She also noted Bazeley had an "appalling history" of violence and dishonesty.

For all matters, he was convicted and sentenced to a fixed term of five months.