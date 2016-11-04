30°
VIDEO: Man shot dead after horror stabbing, petrol attack

Matt Deans
| 3rd Nov 2016 11:30 PM Updated: 4th Nov 2016 6:59 AM

UPDATE: HOMICIDE squad detectives will investigate the events that led to a police officer fatally shooting a 36-year-old man near Coffs Harbour following a pursuit and the stabbing of a woman in Port Macquarie. 

The 28-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times and reportedly doused in petrol in Magnolia Pl, Port Macquarie on Thursday around 6pm.

News reports suggest the woman was able to stagger to a neighbour's house in Magnolia Pl, Port Macquarie, and call for help about 6pm.

Paramedics and police arrived to find her lying in a pool of blood in the neighbour's garage.

She was treated at the scene and then rushed to Port Macquarie Base Hospital, where she was said to be in a serious condition.

The woman was expected to undergo scans to determine the extent of her injuries.

Some three-and-half hours later police south of Coffs Harbour engaged in pursuit of a vehicle of interest on the Pacific Highway at Bonville. 

Road spikes are thought to have been used before police confronted a man. 

Police have confirmed a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.
 

A critical incident investigation is underway that will see northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway, south of Coffs Harbour closed to traffic this morning. 

"A critical incident team from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident including the discharge of a police firearm," NSW Police wrote in a statement.

"All information will be provided to the Coroner who will determine the cause of death and make any findings about the events leading up to the man's death."

The Daily Telegraph reports that the pair first met through online dating application Tinder, although it is unclear if they were a couple or had only just met.

Neighbours said the attack shocked the quiet suburban cul-de-sac.

"It's just such a shock when an attack like that happens around here," one said.

"There are a lot of families here."
 

For 24-hour domestic violence support, phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732). If you need mental health support, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

RELATED: The violence against women that has taken more than 60 women this year

A man has been fatally shot by police, south of Coffs Harbour, this evening after a police pursuit and the stabbing of a woman earlier in the night in Port Macquarie.
A man has been fatally shot by police, south of Coffs Harbour, this evening after a police pursuit and the stabbing of a woman earlier in the night in Port Macquarie. Frank Redward

 

12:30AM: POLICE have established a critical incident crime scene at Bonville near Archville Station Rd, south of Coffs Harbour where a man, 36, was fatally shot by police on Thursday night. 

A separate crime scene has been secured by officers in Magnolia Pl, Port Macquarie, where a woman was stabbed earlier in the evening and reportedly doused in petrol.  

The 28-year-old woman is said to have staggered to a neighbour's house and collapsed in a garage around 6pm. 

She was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Port Macquarie Hospital where she remains in a serious condition. 

That incident triggered a manhunt on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales. 

Around 9.45pm, officers engaged in a pursuit with a vehicle on the Pacific Highway at Bonville, south of Coffs Harbour.

It is understood road spikes may have been used by police on the vehicle of interest.

Police have confirmed a 36-year-old man was then confronted by police at that scene, south of Coffs Harbour.

A police firearm was discharged and the man died, police said.

No further details are being released at this stage.  

A briefing will be given to media later this morning. 

The NSW Transport Management Centre has advised that northbound lanes of the Pacific Hwy, south of Coffs Harbour,  are likely to remain closed until noon Friday, as the critical investigation continues.

Motorists travelling north are advised to use the New England Highway.  

THURSDAY 11.30PM: A CRITICAL incident investigation has been launched following the death of a man during a confrontation with police, south of Coffs Harbour.

Police attempted to stop and arrest a man following a pursuit on the Pacific Highway, at Bonville near Coffs Harbour on Thursday about 9.45pm.

Police said that followed an earlier domestic-related incident at Port Macquarie in which a woman in her 20s was stabbed.

A 36-year-old man died following a confrontation with police.

A critical incident team from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident including the discharge of a police firearm.

That investigation will be subject to independent review.

All information will be provided to the Coroner who will determine the cause of death and make any findings about the events leading up to the man's death.

No further details are available at this time.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ 

