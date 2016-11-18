Man stable after overnight stabbing

UPDATE, 9AM: A MAN is in a stable condition at Grafton Hospital after being stabbed twice in the back overnight.

A NSW police spokeswoman confirmed emergency services were called to an address at The Whiteman, north of Grafton, last night following reports of a disturbance.

As a result, a 47-year-old man was transported to Grafton Base Hospital hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A teenager at the address has since been charged with wounding a person and intend to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will appear at Grafton Children's Court on November 21.



EARLIER: UNCONFIRMED reports suggest a man suffered multiple stab wounds in an incident near Grafton overnight.

According to the community Facebook page North Coast Crime, emergency services responded to an address at The Whiteman, about 10.30pm Thursday evening, in relation to a male suffering multiple stab wounds.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was apparently on standby as ambulances made their way to the location.

The male was being transported by road to Grafton Base Hospital. Details relating to why the male was stabbed are not known at this stage.

The Daily Examiner is waiting on comment from NSW Police.

More to come.