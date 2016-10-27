Man was stomped on, kicked and stabbed in CBD assault

Two charged over CBD assault: Two men have been charged over the vicious assault in the Coffs Harbour city centre this week that saw a man kicked and stabbed with a weapon as he lay on the ground. Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna addresses the media.

UPDATE: TWO men have been charged over an assault that left another man hospitalised with severe facial injuries in Coffs Harbour.

Police said a man, aged in his 30s, was walking along Coffs St, near Rotary Park on Tuesday around 9pm.

Officers were told several men in the park ran at the man and assaulted him on Moonee Street causing lacerations to his face and head.

Police and emergency services were contacted by witnesses and attended the scene.

The man was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

Three men and a woman were arrested a short distance away.

Two of the men, aged 29 and 53, were both charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and affray.

Both men were granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court.

The 29-year-old man is due to appear on Monday, November 21 and the 53-year-old man is due to appear on Tuesday, November 15.

The other man and woman were released pending further inquiries.

Police are investigating the matter and are appealing for anyone with further information to contact Coffs Harbour Police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Man assaulted in Coffs CBD: Police are investigating an assault in Coffs Harbour's city centre that left a man hospitalised with severe facial injuries.

WEDNESDAY 1PM: A MAN suffered serious wounds to his face in an assault in the Coffs Harbour city centre last night.

Emergency services were called to Moonee St at 9.10pm.

Ambulance Media said paramedics arrived to find a man had suffered a severe injury to his face.

He was treated at the scene and transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Police are investigating the assault and it is understood the man may have been kicked multiple times in the head.

A crime scene was set-up at the location and police are yet to release full details on the incident.

Officers found a number of items at the scene including a mobile phone that were retained as evidence exhibits.