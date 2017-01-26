Many voices raise with flags at Yamba ceremony

FLAGGED: Yamba residents Kallet and Oliver Ward were out celebrating Australia Day at the Yamba Museum.

WE are one, but we are many.

Yaegl Elder, Uncle Ron Heron, grew up in a tin hut near the Yamba coast.

At this morning's Australia Day flag raising ceremony outside Yamba Museum, he told stories of Aboriginal men standing on the sand dunes at Pippi Beach calling to the dolphins in their native tongue to help them drive mullet into the shore.

Clarence Valley Councillor Peter Ellem used his address to delve into the history of his family, which was one of the first to settle in the Clarence Valley region.

Other residents and visitors who gathered outside the Yamba Museum were experiencing the patriotic holiday for the first time.

Each of their voices mingled into a chorus, which grew as Waltzing Matilda was played during the ceremony.

"Together, our back stories make up the story of our nation,” Cr Ellem said.

"While there are some darker chapters which should not be forgotten, there is much to be proud of and inspired by.”