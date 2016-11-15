New hotel owner wastes no time to add his own touches

MARCUS Chad told The Daily Examiner three years ago when he first took up the lease on the Copmanhurst Rest Point Hotel that if it was ever for sale he'd buy it.

Fresh from signing the papers in the last month, he's wasting no time putting his own touch on his newly purchased pub, busy digging holes for new fence posts when we called in.

"I wanted to do some renovations and improvements in the place," Marcus said.

'I'm going to do the beer garden up, put in more tables and chairs extend it out to take advantage of the great outlook, and the locals are really looking forward to it.

"We'll start doing more live music again, we'll do a little stage out there for it."

In many small towns, the local pub can become a meeting place for locals, but Marcus said he's keen to put it on the map for visitors as well.

"IN a town this size, it's the focal point, but I want to turn it into a destination pub," he said.

"We've got a new chef and menu, and producing chef-style food, not just pub-style food and good music I want to get it to a place where people will travel out here to sit on the deck, look at the view, have a good meal and listen to some good live music and mingle with the locals."

The pub just had a big weekend with the Copmanhurst Campdraft, and the back deck was full with people ready to contribute to a good cause.

We had a charity auction, we raised nearly $4000 for the Cowper Homes just from the auction, and the Campdraft donated a lot of money to various charities, it was a really successful day," Marcus said.