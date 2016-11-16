Maclean's Mareeba wins state award

GRINNERS: Some of the staff at Mareeba Aged Care in Maclean celebrate their recent award win.

DIRECTOR of Mareeba Aged Care Steve Gordon says some of the stories of organisations serving their community at the recent NSW/ACT Regional Achievement and Community Awards were mindblowing.

So, when Mareeba Aged Care's name was read as the winner of the Employer Excellence in Aged Care award he said it was an amazing feeling.

"I'm absolutely thrilled because the calibre of the other finalists we saw on the night was exceptionally high," he said.

"To be up there with the class of organisation is amazing."

The award was based on an a submission as what Mareeba Aged care do as an employer, the opportunities given to staff members and in relation to education and community engagement, something Mr Gordon said was a top priority of the organisation.

"We want to be an employer of choice in the Clarence Valley and I'm a great believer in education," he said.

"If we can help people advance through their career then we'll do everything we can... it's an investment in our staff and our future viability."

The Maclean facility is a placement partner for universities, as well as local organisations, but as well as training the nurses of the future, the organisation has programs to further the education of their current staff.

"We've assisted some of our nurses to do their enrolled and registered nurse training financially," he said.

"We've also got a very qualified education officer who is a fantastic resource for us who has put together a post-grad program that we've got staff going through."

Mr Gordon said that it was wonderful for the local community to know that within a small town there's a facility that is up there with the best in the state, something he attributes to the staff at Mareeba"

"We have an exceptionally good staff culture, which is hard to achieve and easy to lose," he said.

"I'd like to thank the work colleagues. Without them we couldn't achieve the high standards of nursing and personal care we do. They're an exceptional team."