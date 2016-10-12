Marine Conservation Society slams Baird's net backflip

Shark sightings, large crowds and a handful of unruly Australia Day revellers combined to keep Sunshine Coast lifesavers busy on the final day of the surf lifesaving season on Monday.

THE Australian Marine Conservation Society has described NSW Premier Mike Baird's move to put up shark nets on North Coast beaches as unacceptable.

"Premier Baird's backflip on whether to install shark nets in NSW beaches is alarmist and wrong," AMCS director Darren Kindleysides said.

"Shark nets are indiscriminate; they entangle and drown sharks, rays, whales, dolphins and turtles. Thousands of marine animals are killed each year in Australia's shark nets.

"Shark nets are ineffective. The nets do not physically prevent sharks from reaching beaches. Sharks can and do swim over and around the nets, with research showing some 40% of sharks caught on the beach side of the nets.

"Shark nets are unacceptable. In today's climate when sharks themselves are in real trouble throughout our oceans, shark nets are an antiquated response to managing our interaction with the ocean, and should be abandoned.

"This is 2016, not the 1930's, and killing sharks, widely recognised as among the most threatened group of species on the planet, is simply not the answer. Regular beach patrols by well-resourced networks of surf life savers are one of the most effective ways of keeping beach-goers safe."