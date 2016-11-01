26°
News

Market Square goes back to 50s

Lesley Apps
| 1st Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Bernie White, 16, Emmanuelle Ramos, 13, Bridie White, 13 and Charlotte Hanson don their 50s frocks for Sunday's Retrofest event.
Bernie White, 16, Emmanuelle Ramos, 13, Bridie White, 13 and Charlotte Hanson don their 50s frocks for Sunday's Retrofest event. Lesley Apps

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE was a 50s flashback at Market Square on Sunday as the annual Retrofest got into the swing of things bringing its colourful competitions, markets and displays to the Jacaranda Festival.

The highlight of the day was the judging of the Miss Retrofest competition with categories covering a variety of entrants from young retro ladies to the best tattooed entrant.

Organiser Charlotte Hanson (nee White), who was fresh from renouncing her Jacaranda Queen crown on Saturday night, said Retrofest wasn't going to go ahead last year but she took it on as one of her festival events.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"People kept asking me whether I was going to keep running it so here we are again. Luckily I have a good team and plenty of family helping out.”

Family includes sisters Berni, 16, and Bridie White, 13, who were dressed for the occasion in their colourful swing dresses.

Bridie was there to compete in the Miss Kitten category for girls aged 13-18 and said she loved the 50s style and everything that goes with it. "Wearing these dresses is lots of fun.”

Charlotte said her husband Ben helped to organised the vintage car and bike displays which had mostly local enthusiasts bring their prized possessions along for the occasion. "We had one come down from Queensland and trophies handed out for different categories including People's Choice.”

She said the Miss Retrofest competition, which is a fundraising competition, has really taken off with many more local girls getting involved as the desire for 1950's style grows more popular.

Charlotte said there were five categories for ladies to enter, Miss Kitten, Miss Prestige (over 40s), Miss Holy Moly (plus size), Miss Illustrated (best tattooed) and Miss Be Bop (ages 14-18). The overall Miss Retrofest is bestowed upon one girl or woman chosen by a range of secret judges as the day progressed. "She doesn't have to enter any of the categories, but she could be one of those who do. It's all about her style.”

Charlotte said she was really happy with this year's turnout and would love it if more volunteers and supporters came on board to help grow the event.

"The year first was a pin-up competition with mostly people from out of town competing but it's become very local to the Valley this year. It was just me and two other girls the first year, now we have Clarence girls coming out of everywhere to compete.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Market Square goes back to 50s

Market Square goes back to 50s

Everything old was great again as the Retrofest took over Market Square on Sunday

Rural tradies among biggest meth users

New research suggests young tradies in regional towns are among Australia's biggest ice abusers.

Ice use soars in rural towns, especially among young tradespeople

Key dates: 82nd Jacaranda Festival

2016 Junior Jacaranda Princess candidates (back row from left) Chloe Hallam, Lucy Hackett, Annelise. (middle row from left) Kate Smith, Ariana Smajster and Faith Sullivan. (Front row) Maeve Dougherty.

Complete guide to this year's Jacaranda Festival

Lady Luck in purple at Jaca Afternoon Tea

Matrons of Honour Carol Smith, Denise Slingsby, Lyn Turton, Jacaranda Queen Sharni Wren, Helen Weatherstone and Pauline Glasser all were among the raffle prize winners given out by queen Sharni at the Jacaranda Afternoon tea held at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Lady luck shines on the former matrons at afternoon tea.

Local Partners

Valley digs deep to help former Rebels hardman

SOUTH Grafton Rebels identity Scott Cooper is facing a battle much tougher than any he experienced on the rugby league field.

Jacaranda brings Geoff's garden to life

BEAUTIFUL BLOOMS: Grafton gardener Geoff Hiatt admires the flowers of a golden shrimp plant in his garden.

There's a story behind every plant in Geoff's open garden

Annie to bring double the fun

Paul Oehlmann (Oliver Warbucks), Tracie-marie Seipel (Grace Farrell), Margaret Ramsey (Miss Hannigan) and Piper Ramsey (Annie) ham it up before they take to the stage for the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's performance of Annie over the next two weeks.

It's double the fun for these kids performing in Annie

Double Shot of a Jaca tradition

YOUR SHOT: Just like the good ol' days Double Shot will bring the Jacaranda Hotel car park to life this Jacaranda Thursday, November 3.

Dancing in streets at the Jacaranda Hotel for Jaca's big day

Clarence Valley grudge match shaping up to be a cracker

DANGER MAN: Former Australian under-19 speedster Brad Chard is one CRCA bowler the Lower River batsmen will treat with caution.

Representative cricket comes to Ulmarra this Sunday.

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

TIPPI Hedren has opened up about her harassment at the hands of director Alfred Hitchcock.

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

Deputy PM clashes with The Smiths frontman in live export saga

ABC trying to set record straight on Catalyst's future

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

57-room house and she only uses four of them

Tamara Ecclestone only uses four rooms in her lavish 57-room home.

One For Investors and Empty Nesters

22 Heron court, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $335,000

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk from the local shopping and medical centres, this immaculately presented lowset duplex is one that is sure to tick all...

CENTRAL ESTATE LIVING IN YOUR 2016 BUILT HOME

1 O'Malley Close, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 FASTRAK

Would you like the benefit of owning an 2016 built home without the stress of building? To be able to move in and be settled before Christmas? 1 Omalley Close...

This one should sell itself...

33 Nairn Terrace, Junction Hill 2460

House 5 2 6 FASTRAK

NAIRN TERRACE is not a location like others. Its a streetscape of beautifully manicured lawns, quality low set brick homes, large allotments and for a select group...

MAGNIFICENTLY HUGE HOME, LOVELY VIEWS ... AND A PROPER YARD

19 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 2 Fastrak

THERE have been no compromises on quality and size in this stunning low set home which boasts large rooms, multiple living spaces and an enviable outdoor...

Few and Far Between

14 Telopea Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Enjoying a 670m2 block and a location that not only has you within 5 minutes walk from the local shopping and medical centres, but also taking in a reserve outlook...

It&#39;s A No-Brainer!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

The Place To Be This Summer!

32/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $629,000

Perfect as a holiday home, perfect as your permanent home and an all round great investment opportunity, this beachfront apartment is one that you simply can't...

YOUR ACRES ARE AWAITING!

8 Zietsch Close, Warragai Creek 2460

Residential Land Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers ... $200,000-$300...

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers say Let's go to Auction' you know that they are committed to a sale and there is nothing as enticing...

YOUR ACRES ARE AWAITING!

8 Zietsch Close, Warragai Creek 2460

Rural 0 0 6 $200000-$300000

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers say Let's go to Auction' you know that they are committed to a sale and there is nothing as enticing...

WELCOME TO WATERVIEW

29 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview 2460

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Swan Hill drive set in a street with amazing landscaped gardens surrounded by green grass hills and valleys. Enjoy having only one neighbour in the perfect out of...

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!