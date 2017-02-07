The Equality Campaign will hold a marriage equality forum in Grafton on Wednesday as the latest ReachTel Poll reveals more than 63% of the Page electorate believes their local MP, Kevin Hogan should be able to vote on same-sex marriage if a Bill is presented to Parliament.

The poll also revealed that more than 41% of the electorate is less likely to vote for the Liberal Nationals Coalition if they continue to block members voting according to their conscience on legalising same-sex marriage.

Co-chair of Australian Marriage Equality Janine Middleton said our national campaign is about building on the momentum and energy generated across the nation for marriage equality and continuing to campaign for a straightforward change to be achieved by a vote in the parliament.

"Two-thirds of Australians as well as a majority of politicians want every Australian to be able to marry the person they love. Marriage equality will not change anything for the vast majority of Australians, but will make a profound difference to the status and dignity of many," Ms Middleton said.

"A clear majority of the Page electorate believe it is important for the issue of same-sex marriage to be resolved this year, with more than 38% viewing it as very important.

"Our marriage equality forum will hear involve hearing from speakers on why marriage equality is important for the local community and the nation."

Joining Janine at the forum will be former Olympic Swimmer Daniel Kowalski and Australian Marriage Equality Queensland Advisor, Pete Black.

"We invite the people of Grafton and the Page electorate to come along to Wednesday night's event," Ms Middleton said.

"It is an important opportunity for local community members to ask questions, hear from our speakers and find out what you can do to support the local campaign.

"The local marriage equality campaign looks forward to working with our Federal Member Kevin Hogan to show the strong and diverse support across the electorate, in the hope that he will vote for it when parliament debates the issue.

"Along with our supporters, we will continue to show how marriage equality is simply based on our shared Australian values of a fair go and respect for all and its important that these values continue to underpin the ongoing conversation on marriage equality across Page."

"The campaign will show the strength and diversity of support for marriage equality. At equalitycampaign.org.au supporters will find the tools to lobby their MPs, hold local events, and share with their communities the many reasons why marriage equality matters.

"Fairness and equality are at the heart of Australian society. We are promoting some of the greatest human values - love, respect and happiness."

Grafton Marriage Equality Forum

WHEN: Wednesday, February 8

WHERE: Grafton Community Centre, Duke St

RSVP: http://www.equalitycampaign.org.au/grafton-forum